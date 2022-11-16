In a celebration of 30-years of business, the AriZona Beverage Company presents “Thirsty Thirty.” Coming soon to your web browser via ThirstyThirty.com.

Thirsty Thirty is a web-native, digital experience that provides their fans and customers the opportunity to create their very own, iconic can of AriZona Iced Tea. Utilizing an ultra-modern suite of technology, the Thirsty Thirty web experience allows users to select from a bouquet of tasting notes to craft their own, unique flavor combination.

Each note – for example Green Tea, Black Tea, Blueberry, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cinnamon (even Pumpkin Spice and Sherbet!) – is mapped to a specific piece of artwork. Using dynamically rendered 3D meshes, users will watch as their flavor choices merge to define a distinct can design live before their eyes. From there, they will have the ability to name their flavor – keep it clean, now, folks – and upload it to the Gallery.

This celebratory contest will run for 4-weeks total. Starting November 15, 2022, users will be invited to create their own custom Big Can. The submission phase will run for 3 weeks, wrapping up on December 6th.

The public will be invited to vote for their favorites in the Thirsty Thirty Gallery over the course of the following week, ending on December 13th.

The top 3 Finalists who receive the most votes will win a 4-day/3-night trip to New York for a VIP tour of AriZona’s headquarters and lunch with Don, the founder.

With the help of their community, AriZona will select the finalists and announce the winning beverage in Summer 2023. The Grand Prize winner will receive $10,000, earn the title of AriZona’s first-ever Chief Flavor Officer, and have their drink produced and distributed for sale – a toast to 30 years of creativity and community.

AriZona prides itself on offering products that appeal to a wide variety of consumers, and this digital experience serves to showcase the brand’s efforts towards innovation as a leader in the beverage industry. Now, consumers will have an even more interactive opportunity for their opinions and tastes to be considered and heard. AriZona is a brand for everyone, and now everyone can participate in the creation process. Consumers are encouraged to share their flavor on social media to amplify voting and bring forth the next new exciting AriZona flavor. For thirty years, AriZona Iced Tea has been part of so many memories from life’s little moments to the big milestones, and now, they are inviting their loyal customers to make an impact on their story.

https://drinkarizona.com/