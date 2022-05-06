Cheers Launches Relief, a ‘Next Day Alleviation’ Product Containing CBD

HOUSTON, Texas— Cheers, the leading alcohol-related health brand, announced the launch of Relief, a product designed to be taken the day after alcohol consumption for fast alleviation. This new, powerful addition to the Cheers lineup rounds out a system of products created to help anyone who consumes alcohol — whether they drink a little, or a lot.

“The launch of this product represents the first addition to the Cheers lineup since Protect in 2019. Relief has been on my wishlist since 2018,” says Brooks Powell, CEO & founder of Cheers. “Our R&D team began exploring the development of this product in 2019, experimenting with everything from compounding pharmacies to purified salicin from white willow bark — i.e.,” nature’s aspirin” — but we weren’t happy with the results. We finally saw results when combining fast-acting CBD and high doses of ginger inside strong green tea with caffeine and L-theanine. There is a whole lot of firepower in there!”

Relief Ingredient Callouts (per dose):

23 mg of CBD Isolate

1,000 mg of ginger (the same clinically tested amount as Dramamine Non-Drowsy)

130 mg of organic caffeine (the same as in 2 caplets of Excedrin Extra Strength)

162.5 mg of L-theanine (the ingredient found in green tea that makes the caffeine less intense)

180 mg of peppermint oil

Plus, a typical dose of b-vitamins and electrolytes

Relief was born from the needs of customers who wake up after responsible alcohol consumption still feeling less than 100%. Cheers’ hero product, Restore, is designed to be taken the night before — right after your last drink or before bed — and guarantees feeling at least 50% better the next morning or your money back. Relief helps with the rest. The powerful combination of Restore and Relief is part of an essential toolkit for those who drink.

“The use case for Relief is two-fold: 1) if you forget to take Cheers Restore, or 2) if you took Restore, feel 50% better, but still really need that next 50%,” says Powell.

Relief is available in both pill and beverage form factors — just like Restore. Initially, the beverage will only be available through retail. The capsules are now available on cheershealth.com for $34.99 for 12 doses, and soon will be available in retail.

About Cheers

Cheers is the leading alcohol-related health brand focused on developing products that support your liver and help you feel better the day after drinking. As a student at Princeton, Cheers’ founder & CEO Brooks Powell discovered the potential advantage of incorporating the natural plant extract dihydromyricetin (DHM) into an after-alcohol aid and began working with professors to make products that addressed the unique challenges of alcohol-related health. Since its official launch in 2017 — just before Cheers’ Shark Tank debut — the brand has sold more than 17 million doses to over 350,000 customers. The research-backed line of products includes supplemental pills and powders—Restore, Hydrate, Protect, Relief, and Multi. Cheers also has ready-to-drink beverages of Restore and Relief — which are currently only available in retail. Together, these products work to support drinkers’ lifestyles, with solutions ranging from rehydration to liver support to replenishing nutrients lost from alcohol consumption. Cheers places a heavy emphasis on the responsibility and health aspects of its mission and vision. The brand’s mission is to bring people together by promoting fun, responsible, and health-conscious alcohol consumption coupled with a vision where everyone can enjoy alcohol throughout a long, healthy, and happy lifetime.

For More Information:

https://cheershealth.com/