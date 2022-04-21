Cheribundi Launches New Tart Cherry Immunity and Sleep Concentrates for Recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cheribundi, the leader in performance wellness products, announced today the launch of two new tart cherry-based products to their extensive recovery portfolio: Immunity and Sleep Concentrates. These premium products feature tart cherries, the most antioxidant-rich superfruit in the world, carefully blended through Cheribundi’s proprietary juice extraction process. The grab-and-go concentrates contain new powerful ingredients for maximum recovery: ginger and vitamin C in Immunity and melatonin and magnesium in Sleep – making for an easy, yet effective ritual anyone can implement into their routine. Perfect for adding into the gym bag or winding down before bed, Cheribundi’s Concentrates can be added to a smoothie, mixed directly with water or enjoyed straight from the pouch.

“Our concentrates were created for our roster of 350+ collegiate and professional teams and we’re thrilled to launch Immunity and Sleep with even more added benefits to everyday healthletes,” said Marcel Bens, CEO of Cheribundi. “According to leading exercise physiologists, there is no product in the world proven to help athletes recover better than tart cherry juice and these new products solidify Cheribundi’s position as the leading all-natural performance wellness company.”

Cheribundi was born from the discovery of the antioxidant power of tart cherries, scientifically-proven to impact sleep, recovery, and overall mental and physical health. Immunity and Sleep Concentrates have roughly the same efficacy and two times the antioxidant benefits of Cheribundi’s juices – making it easy to access the scientifically-proven recovery benefits of tart cherries. Cheribundi concentrates accelerate the recovery revolution by offering powerful and effective products designed to boost recovery with a unique blend of tart cherry juice and tart cherry concentrate for recovery benefits and inflammation fighting power.

Immunity and Sleep Concentrates are $36 for a 12-pack and available for pre-order on cheribundi.com. For additional information, please visit: https://cheribundi.com/ or follow @cheribundi on Instagram.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi, the high performance wellness company, specializes in accelerating recovery with natural products derived from the antioxidant and phytonutrient power of tart cherries. Scientifically-proven to significantly improve sleep, recovery, and overall mental and physical health, Cheribundi’s purpose is to fuel heathletes daily progress. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process and made in the USA, Cheribundi is the #1 natural recovery agent consumed by 350+ professional and collegiate sports teams. Founded 20 years ago and based in Portland OR, products are available in over 50,000 retail locations across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.cheribundi.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.