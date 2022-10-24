Coffee mate Collabs with Pop-Tarts & Twix

Coffee mate has done it again! This January, the brand is bringing you two iconic new creamer collabs that are sure to sweeten your day (and your cup of joe!).

First, introducing new Coffee mate Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Flavored Creamer, made with a“crazy good” combo of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors. You’ll get notes of the iconic morning treat in every sip – from the frosting, to the filling, to the warm toasted pastry.

As if that weren’t enough, the brand is also releasing anew Coffee mate Zero Sugar Twix Flavored Creamer, with notes of milk chocolate, gooey caramel and buttery cookie flavor to finish. It has all the taste you love, with none of the sugar.

Both offerings will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for a limited time, beginning in January 2023.

Brand Quote: “Coffee mate fans are always looking for fun, new flavors and we feel that each of these limited-edition collaborations uniquely meets that mark,” said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit. “Pop-Tarts and Twix are both iconic brands in their own right, so we’re excited to bring each of these flavors to the creamer aisle. Plus, with consumers’ ever-growing interest in zero sugar options, we hope introducing Twix to our portfolio of zero sugar offerings is an added bonus for fans!”

Product Details:

COFFEE MATE Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Flavored Creamer (32 fl. oz.; MSRP $4.39, prices may vary by retailer):America’s #1 coffee creamer teamed up with America’s #1 toaster pastry to bring you this “crazy good” combo of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors. You’ll get notes of the iconic morning treat in every sip – from the frosting, to the filling, to the warm toasted pastry.

COFFEE MATE Zero Sugar TWIX Flavored Creamer(32 fl. oz.; MSRP $4.39, prices may vary by retailer):With notes of milk chocolate, gooey caramel and buttery cookie flavor to finish, this creamer has all the flavor you love, with none of the sugar!

For More Information:

https://www.goodnes.com/coffeemate/