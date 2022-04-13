Del Monte Launches New Bubbly Beverage Brand: Joyba

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Del Monte Foods is tapping into the fast-growing Bubble Fruit Tea beverage market with the launch of its new bubble tea brand: Joyba. To ensure launch success, Del Monte partnered with New York-based brand design agency CBX to establish the new beverage brand’s positioning, tone, and reason for being.

The CBX design process for Joyba had two main phases of work. CBX began by developing a Joyba brand mark for the lightly sweetened, brewed tea and juice drink that features popping boba that burst and release a flavorful juice when you bite it. With consideration for logo design, typography, and color, CBX wanted to keep the opportunity of brand expansion for Joyba open for future innovation into other categories beyond ready-to-drink beverages.

The second phase of CBX’s work was the Joyba Bubble Fruit Tea design exploration. Joyba launched in a custom 12-ounce plastic cup with an embedded telescoping straw to replicate an authentic boba shop experience that includes a large straw in which the bubbles fit through. The CBX design team took advantage of the transparent cup to showcase the popping boba at the bottom of the cup, and created patterning that was reminiscent of the popping boba and tea experience dating back to Taiwan in the 1980s.

“Joyba exists to provide a refreshing break that brings fun and adventure to our everyday lives,” says Lauren Kossar Associate Creative Director at CBX. “It was important that our designs communicate that it’s a delightfully unexpected, multi-textural, boba-shop inspired drink that’s vibrant and refreshing.”

Joyba’s visual world captures and celebrates its passion for life through joyful moments and experiences. The design for all four Joyba flavors – Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea, Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea, Cherry Hibiscus Caffeine Free Tea, and Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea design – uses a collection of simple, iconic shapes to illustrate flavors.

“Joyba’s key consumer targets are Gen Y and Gen Z consumers, and CBX knows that this new Joyba branding needed to feel aspirational, trendy, and experiential rather than functional,” adds Kossar. “The imagery needed to clearly convey it was a popping boba bubble fruit tea product, but also speak to a more adventurous flavor profile and experiential moment.”

The color palette is fruit and product inspired with natural colors derived from real fruit and milky flavors. The use of contemporary and approachable typefaces allows Joyba’s bubbly personality to shine. The fruit depictions transform real fruit flavors and ingredients into a playful, boba-inspired experience. The combination of colors, tones, and shades gives the “bubbles” the illusion of movement, breathing life into the flavors.

About CBX

Based in New York and Minneapolis, the CBX agency provides award-winning brand positioning, portfolio architecture, identity design and corporate branding, package and private label design, and retail activation services to some of the most beloved brands in the world. Clients including The J.M. Smucker Company, General Mills, Church & Dwight, Hershey, Kroger, Hormel Foods, Land O’ Lakes, Clorox, Dairy Farmers of America, Lutron, Merck, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Rite Aid, Scott’s Miracle Gro and The Boston Beer Company and countless others have trusted CBX to powerfully, visually connect their brands with the lives of their audiences.

