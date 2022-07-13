DRAM Adds Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola and Holy Basil Flavors

SALIDA, Colo.— Rural Colorado based company DRAM has added two new flavors to their sparkling water offerings – Mushroom Cola and Holy Basil & Lemon. Both flavors are adaptogenic, made from real plants and contain zero sugar.

“The Mushroom Cola is inspired by what is believed to be the oldest written recipe in America. We have added our own special twist by using only organic whole plants and a blend of 4 adaptogenic mushrooms; Cordyceps, Chaga, Reishi and Shitake.” said Shae Whitney, DRAM Founder who develops the flavors for the brand.

The Holy Basil and Lemon flavor is an herbaceous and lively blend of adaptogenic passionflower and holy basil (tulsi), both of which have been widely studied for their ability to reduce the negative effects of stress on the human body.

Both flavors are crafted using a specialized process of plant extraction invented by the DRAM founders, and are free from coloring, solvents, preservatives and so-called “natural flavorings.” All flavor extracts are crafted in-house by their team, which is a rarity in the industry. All DRAM drinks are certified PFAS and BPA free.

DRAM has experienced explosive growth over the past few years and is available nationwide at DramApothecary.com, and can also be found at Erewhon, WholeFoods, Sprouts, and 3000+ other natural food stores and boutique specialty shops. Their products are sold in all 50 states, and they are a top selling drink in their category according to the latest SPINS data. The DRAM founders have accomplished this with zero outside investment to date.

About DRAM

DRAM is a husband and wife owned company, a leader in their category nationwide, and a 4x Good Food Award winner. Since 2011 they’ve offered consciously crafted sparkling waters, bitters, switchels and body products that capture both the beauty and flavor of Colorado. Their clean-label products contain no synthetic ingredients, no engineered “natural flavors” or preservatives. All products are made in-house using a laborious plant extraction method invented by the couple.

For More Information:

https://www.dramapothecary.com