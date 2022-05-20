Electrolit Partners With Pato O’Ward for the 2022 Racing Season

CERRITOS, Calif.— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – has partnered with racecar driver Pato O’Ward for the 2022 racing season, including the Indianapolis 500 Race on May 29th. Working to support young and talented competitors, Electrolit will be supplying O’Ward to ensure he competes at the highest level.

“We are thrilled to support Pato during his season which includes one of the biggest races of the year,” said Caridad Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. “Pato is quickly creating a name for himself in the racing industry and we hope to continue supporting young talent emerging in their fields.”

When Pato needs to feel his best, Electrolit is the perfect product that provides balance, focus, and instant hydration. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body.

As one of the youngest professional race car drivers, O’Ward has already achieved great success in his career including earning the best ever result for a Mexican driver during the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 with a 4th place finish in 2021. O’Ward is eager and determined to surpass his previous standing at not only the 2022 Indianapolis 500 but at every other competition he competes in as well. Electrolit will be supporting him every step of the way by keeping him hydrated and at the top of his game every time.

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, AM-PM, Extra Mile and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

