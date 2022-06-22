Flow Beverage Corp. Launches Best Selling Flavors in New Formats

TORONTO— Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) announced that it has launched a 1 liter format for two of its best selling flavors, Strawberry Rose and Peach Blueberry. The new product formats have been launched through a national roll-out through Sprouts Farmers Market (“Sprouts”) locations and direct to consumer in the United States and Canada.

Flow’s CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, said, “The launch of these two new SKUs is a direct result of feedback we have received from our customers for larger formats of their favorite Flow flavors. We have been working with Sprouts since 2019, and we are very pleased that they will be taking a leadership role in the retail launch of these new product formats.”

About Sprouts

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.”

