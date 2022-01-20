Functional Soda Brand OLIPOP Launches Nationally at Target

OAKLAND, Calif. — Today, healthy soda OLIPOP announces that following a successful test program, its products are launching at 1,569 Target stores nationwide. Beginning today, nearly all Target stores in the United States are carrying four of OLIPOP’s top-selling flavors—Strawberry Vanilla, Root Beer, Vintage Cola and Orange Squeeze—in single cans that can be found in refrigerated coolers within each store’s produce department. OLIPOP, the creator and leader of the functional pop category, is also available to Target shoppers at Target.com for pickup or same-day delivery using Shipt.

For three year-old OLIPOP, what began as a small test program in 171 Target locations across Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, has evolved into a nationwide distribution deal. According to data from its three-month test program at Target, OLIPOP, whose loyal customer base was at one time largely concentrated in coastal regions of the U.S., became a top-selling beverage brand at participating stores. This overwhelming response from consumers in new markets indicates that OLIPOP’s nostalgic flavors and gut health-supporting formula carry widespread appeal that could soon rival that of traditional soda’s.

OLIPOP’s Target partnership will introduce the brand to thousands of new consumers, and is part of a strategy to continue expanding into mainstream retail. Boasting an impressive omnichannel sales mix, OLIPOP enters the new year being sold at more than 8,000 leading grocers and convenience stores nationwide in addition to its rapidly growing e-commerce vertical. As consumers swap sugary sodas for OLIPOP’s low-calorie, high-fiber offering, the brand has strategically occupied occasions and retailers previously dominated by traditional soda including stores such as Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, Albertsons, Safeway, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans. As the fastest-growing refrigerated beverage brand in the U.S., OLIPOP shattered its growth goals in 2021 by growing year-over-year revenue by more than 250 percent.

“As a younger brand, it is monumental for us to be partnering with a retailer like Target,” said Disa Moraine, Senior Director of National Accounts at OLIPOP. “Our test program at Target outperformed all expectations—an undeniable signal that OLIPOP is hitting its stride as we continue to be discovered by new consumers seeking a long-awaited, truly healthy alternative to traditional soda.”

OLIPOP is ‘a new kind of soda’ that offers the experience of enjoying cola without the guilt. OLIPOP was formulated alongside a team of leading scientists who developed a tonic that combines the classic soda taste with the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics, and other botanical ingredients proven to balance out the body’s microbiome and promote overall well-being. OLIPOP is available in a variety of flavors including Vintage Cola, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla, Lemon Ginger, Root Beer, Orange Cream and Classic Grape. OLIPOP is non-GMO, paleo, vegan-friendly and gluten free and is available online as well as more than 8,000 grocers and convenience stores nationwide including Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Safeway, and Wegmans.

