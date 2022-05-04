KidsLuv Introduces Its Newest Flavor: Beary Berry

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— KidsLuv, the vitamin-enhanced, zero sugar kids beverage, today introduces its newest flavor, Beary Berry, with immune-boosting Vitamin D and Zinc. The new flavor will join the brand’s three existing fun-luving flavors, Flying Fla-Mango, Peach Me I’m Orange, and Starstruck Coconut. All four flavors have zero sugar, only 10 calories, 2g carbs, and nine essential Vegan vitamins and minerals in each serving.

All KidsLuv products are clean labeled, Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten-free, and packaged in an 8 oz. recyclable, resealable, straw-free drink carton. KidsLuv Beary Berry is now on the shelf with current retailers Walmart and Target. In April 2022, KidsLuv celebrated a retail expansion into King Soopers, a division of Kroger, which welcomed KidsLuv Flying Fla-Mango, Peach Me I’m Orange, and Beary Berry into over 150 stores.

“As a parent of three, I know firsthand how important it is to keep our kids staying healthy now that they are back in school,” says Ashi Jelinek, Founder, and CEO of KidsLuv. “In developing Beary Berry it was a priority for us to develop a new product with added immunity support which is why we chose Vitamin D and Zinc.”

“Zinc is vital for a child’s normal growth and development, including their height, reproductive organs, brain, gut health, and plays a role in the normal functioning of the immune system and many other processes. Getting the right amount of zinc is essential for keeping the immune system and supporting a balanced systemic response,” adds Nancy Guberti, a Functional Medicine Specialist and Nutritionist. “I am thrilled that KidsLuv has decided to include Zinc in the new Mixed Berry flavor! A great addition to helping supplement a child’s diet and immunity.”

In May 2022, KidsLuv Beary Berry will also be found in Central Market, United Supermarkets, Vitacost.com, and many others.

About KidsLuv

KidsLuv, a certified women-owned business, is a zero sugar vitamin-enhanced beverage, and the first product from The Luving Company, which was founded in 2018 upon recognizing a growing demand in the kids’ beverage space for less sugar and healthier products. Created by a mother of three and Shark Tank alumni Ashi Jelinek, KidsLuv is designed to give kids a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals their bodies need, without the harmful sugars. It’s the product that parents have been looking for to replace those sugar-packed children’s vitamins and juices. KidsLuv’s four fun-luving flavors, Flying Fla-Mango, Starstruck Coconut, and Peach Me, I’m Orange, are Certified Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Gluten-Free, and served in an 8-oz. recyclable, resealable, straw-free drink carton. KidsLuv products are currently available online at KidsLuv.com, Thrive Market, Amazon and can be found in Natural Independents Markets, Kroger, Target, HEB, Stop & Shop, United Supermarkets, and Walmart Stores.

For More Information:

https://kidsluv.com/