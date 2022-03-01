Mortal Partners With L.A. Libations For Southern California Distribution

BOULDER, Colo. — Mortal will partner with beverage powerhouse L.A. Libations as a component of their SoCal Incubation Program (SIP for short– very on the nose, we know). That means the killer booch, hard and non-alcoholic, will gain more distribution points throughout Southern California and beyond.

L.A. Libations (LAL) formed SIP in 2018 as a rocket-powered entry point into the CA beverage scene. SIP is tight with both retailers and distributors, and is a booster for small and large beverage companies alike to get their feet (and bottles) into the doors of southern California’s beverage destinations.

Enter: Mortal. Leading with strong branding as its key differentiator in a very competitive category, the beverage has strong, easy to understand flavors and a “killer” attitude. Its current distribution, based out of its birthplace of Boulder, Colo., recently expanded to include parts of Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, the Mid Atlantic, and the Midwest. Its non-alcoholic kombuchas can now be found in 40 States in the U.S. The hard kombucha is currently only available in Colorado.

“The edgy vibe and disruptive enthusiasm that Mortal brings to the marketplace is palpable,” said Executive Vice President of L.A. Libations Jacob Timony. “This is a better-for-you beverage for the new age consumer with a rock star team behind it, and L.A. Libations couldn’t be more excited to support their mission.”

LAL is the strategic partner of Molson/Coors and will help expand all of Mortal’s organic, all-natural and death defying products into Southern California. Mortal kombuchas will be available at Jimbo’s stores and available for online delivery though Pink Dot.

“L.A. Libations is a leader in driving innovation, creativity and brand,” said Mortal Kombucha owner Becca Schepps. “We could not think of a better partner to help bring our products to West Coast consumers.”

Now, from the mountains to the beaches, Mortal is ready to sucker punch your gut with a revivifying fistful of bubbles, real fruit, b-vitamins, antioxidant destroying free radicals, and symbiotic nutrients.

About Mortal



Founded in 2017 by Becca Schepps, Mortal makes beverages that fight death Mortal is not sunrise salutation sipping functional beverages. It’s smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in prebiotics bubbles. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Northwest Grocers. Mortal currently has three product lines: Mortal Kombucha, it’s big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. Mortal Power, a prebiotic sparkling water with POWERful functional ingredients. And Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha: It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, real hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural, organic ingredients. It’s all the foofoo probiotics you love about ordinary kombucha, now with 5.2% ABV. It’s just the right amount of rebel.

Learn more about Mortal and track down their booch at drinkmortal.com, or follow the enterprise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About L.A. Libations



L.A. Libations is a next-generation beverage incubator. At its core LAL is comprised of creators, seekers, motivators, and entrepreneurs. Always on the lookout for the next great beverage brand that satisfies an untapped need of the health-engaged consumer, LAL is fueled by their dedication to health, wellness, and social responsibility. Most of all, L.A. Libations is a passionate tribe dedicated to bringing the most innovative, healthy, and tasty products to the world.

