nutpods Partners with YouTube Creator Remi Cruz to Launch Co-Branded Variety Pack of Creamers

BELLEVUE, Wash.— nutpods, the popular plant-based coffee creamer brand, has partnered with Remi Cruz, the leading cooking and lifestyle YouTube creator and award-winning podcast host with over 5 million followers, to launch a co-branded variety pack of Cruz’s favorite nutpods flavors.

The Remi Cruz Collection, available starting Thursday, October 6th for $14.95, will be available exclusively on nutpods.com and Amazon while supplies last and features Oat French Vanilla, Sweetened Cookie Butter, and Classic Chocolate.

The collaboration spotlights two Asian American, women-owned companies to bring together the food creators’ favorites from nutpods’. Since launching Cooking With Remi, a central hub for food lovers on YouTube, nutpods has become a regularly featured ingredient in Cruz’s food and beverage recipes. The variety pack gives fans the opportunity to sample amazing flavors from each nutpods line and indulge in a great cup of coffee without all of the sugar and additives of traditional creamers. The collection includes nutpods unsweetened almond and coconut creamers, unsweetened oat creamers and sweetened creamers. There really is something for everyone in this collection.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with nutpods to release my own collection, they have truly become a crucial part of my morning routine,” says Cruz. “I love the variety of different flavors that the brand offers and have found myself using nutpods in so many different recipes. I can’t wait to see how the Cooking with Remi audience uses all the flavors!”

nutpods Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon adds, “I love that Remi’s recipes are unique but approachable, fun and craveable, which aligns with nutpods’ core values as well. We’ve loved watching Remi enjoy nutpods over the years, and are thrilled to launch a co-branded variety pack with her this fall.”

Founded by lactose-intolerant mom of two Madeline Haydon, nutpods offer the flavor and smoothness of a traditional coffee creamer without all the sugar. With between 5-10 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving, nutpods offers products for however you coffee, including creamers and barista oatmilks in a variety of delicious flavors.

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero sugar coffee creamers and barista milks to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com