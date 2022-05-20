NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Water Enters Sprouts

Takeover Industries, the parent company of award-winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water and energy shots, announced Sprouts Farmers Market has begun selling the beverage maker’s flagship product in stores.

The Phoenix-based supermarket chain has launched NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water throughout California in key locations such as Los Angeles, Cupertino, Burbank, Santa Clara, Sacramento, San Jose, Pasadena, and San Diego to name a few. The chain operates 380 stores in 23 states, and specializes in a wide selection of natural and organic food.

Entry into Sprout’s is the direct result of Takeover joining L.A, Libations’ beverage incubator program in March. L.A. Libations is an El Segundo, Calif.-based company that helps startup beverage brands quickly build scale in the lucrative Western U.S. market through partnerships with Sprouts, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, and other retail giants.

“NXT LVL has been on fire securing retail partnerships nationwide with Mike Costello at the helm as Chief Sales Officer heading our national sales and broker partnerships,” said NXT LVL Chief Operating Officer Mike Tzanetatos. “This just adds to the incredible momentum we’ve had since launching last year.”

Sprouts marks another major deal for Takeover’s NXT LVL brand as the independent performance beverage company continues the rollout of its national distribution strategy.

Takeover has also announced distribution with Lowes Foods and is now available at the more than 300 MAPCO Express locations across six Southeastern states. MAPCO, the Franklin, Tenn.-based convenience store chain is celebrating the rollout of NXT LVL with promotions all summer long, offering 15 cents off a gallon of gas for MAPCO MY Reward$ customers who buy two cans of the performance drink.

The company is also in active talks with a number of other key retailers to stock America’s shelves with the NXT LVL brand of performance beverages.

Takeover Industries, Inc. launched NXT LVL in 2021 with a string of high-profile endorsements that include boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Grammy-winning rapper and professional esports gamer T-Pain, and former UFC champion and PFL MMA Fighter Anthony Pettis. The company also signed a multi-year deal as the official water of the MMA’s Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The company’s executive team has been instrumental in building top-tier brands like Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International, and has quickly achieved a number of major corporate milestones. The NXL LVL brand beat competitors backed by big beverage conglomerates to be named “Best New Product” of the year from CSP Magazine’s annual Retailer Choice Awards.

The water, sourced from a Georgia natural spring, is the next generation in performance hydration for everyone from athletes to seniors looking to achieve optimal hydration and performance. NXT LVL Hydrogen Water ensures a drink with the highest potency of active hydrogen to unlock the body’s potential.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About Takeover Industries

Takeover Industries, Inc is home of the award-winning NXT LVL brand. Takeover develops new beverage products using the latest in innovative fitness technology. Our consumer centric focus has resulted in products that include Award Winning NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring water and Gamer Shots made for gamers by gamers. Takeover Industry’s team has, for thirty years, played a significant role in the growth and expansion of performance sports drinks and beverages having been instrumental in the launch of major brands such as Sobe, Arizona Iced Tea, Xyience, and Ignite International.

For More Information:

https://nxtlvlusa.com/