Plant-based Functional Drink Mix Brand Cure Launches Rebranded Packaging That Hints At Expanded Categories

NEW YORK — Cure, the functional drink mix brand celebrated for its all-natural electrolytes, launched rebranded packaging to communicate its value proposition of premium, plant-based ingredients and allow the brand to expand its portfolio beyond hydration. While the company started with a central focus on hydration, Cure now offers Hydration and Energy drink mixes and plans to expand to additional categories this year. The new branding provides a broader market appeal and emphasizes the brand’s key value proposition of being plant-based while still tasting great.

Cure’s rebranded packaging launches on their website (curehydration.com), and will be rolling out into over 6,500 retail stores in the next six months, including CVS, Whole Foods, Erewhon, Amazon and Goop.

Cure worked with Brooklyn-based creative agency Gander to design the look and feel of their new branding. “Cure came to us with a fundamental problem that needed solving: they had an exceptional product that was getting lost amongst some similar looking (but not similar quality) brands,” explains Katie Levy, Creative Director and Founder of Gander. “The Gander team tried just about every hydration mix on the market and came to the conclusion that Cure had done the impossible: they made the only truly natural, and truly delicious, option for functional electrolytes.”

“Our new vision for Cure was simple, iconic, and bursting with real fruit flavor,” Katie adds. “We avoided being overly bubbly or humorous and instead created an identity system that was intelligent, clean, and decidedly confident.” The new ingredient-focused packaging system highlights the care and attention that Cure puts into their formulations, while the updated color palette brings each flavor to life and offers a nod to the previous brand DNA. These elements effectively say no one does natural like Cure does.”

When starting Cure, CEO and Founder Lauren Picasso wanted to create a science-backed hydration mix that only used a few, delicious plant-based ingredients with no added sugar. “After nearly three years on the market, Cure decided to evolve the brand based on customer feedback, as we analyzed thousands of reviews and conducted interviews with our most loyal customers,” Picasso explains. “We found that the main reasons customers bought Cure over other drink mixes was because of our clean ingredients and great taste, and felt that our current packaging didn’t communicate our best-in-class formula.”

About Cure Hydration

Founded in 2019, Cure is a functional drink mix brand formulated with plant-based ingredients that taste as good as they feel.

For More Information:

https://www.curehydration.com/