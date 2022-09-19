Rambler Sparkling Water Introduces Rambler Yaupon Energy

AUSTIN, Texas— Rambler, the independent sparkling water company from Texas is proud to introduce Rambler Yaupon Energy, the first all-natural energy drink to use Yaupon, the only native caffeinated plant in North America. Combined with Rambler’s signature limestone mineral blend and crisp carbonation, the sparkling, all-natural, plant-based boost contains no artificial ingredients or sweeteners. Rambler Yaupon Energy is available in four flavors: Pomegranate, Peach, Blackberry Mint and Lime Coconut.

Rambler Yaupon Energy is truly all-natural, delivering 120 mg of clean caffeine and is low in calories with zero sodium. The line is currently available at Whole Foods Markets in the Southwest, Central Markets throughout Texas, and Giant Landover in the Northeast. Rambler Yaupon Energy is also available to order online at Amazon.com.

“Consumers want healthier choices when it comes to energy drinks,” says Rambler co-founder Dave Mead. “We noticed that among the many plant-based options out there, nobody was using Yaupon, which is local, wild, and sustainable. Combined with our limestone mineral blend, we think Rambler Yaupon may be the perfect energy drink for healthy lifestyles.”

Yaupon is the North American cousin to Yerba Mate. It is harvested for its caffeine and grows wild across Texas and the southeast U.S. In Rambler Yaupon Energy, it binds with Alpinia Galanga (Thai ginger) to provide the benefit of sustained energy. Additional benefits of the drink include increased mental clarity and enhanced mood:

Sustained Energy: Alpinia Galanga, combined with the caffeine derived from the Yaupon Holly Leaf induces mental alertness, impedes the caffeine crash and improves sustained attention for three hours.

Mental Clarity: Alpinia Galanga targets a cognitive process known as “Attention Network Function” (ANF), which is the ability of the brain to allocate processing resources to a specific task. The ANF system plays a critical role in mental alertness and the ability to focus on a task.

Mood Enhancement: Yaupon has theobromine, most famously known as the “happiness drug” found in chocolate. Theobromine is highly valuable and has been found to effectively improve cognitive function, boost mood, and strengthen bones and tooth enamel.

Rambler is committed to sustainability and the environment, and never uses plastic bottles of any kind. The purchase of every Rambler Sparkling Water and Yaupon Energy allows the company to make an annual contribution to American Rivers and Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to support conservation efforts in their backyard and others.

About Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water was inspired by crystal-clear limestone swimming holes and uses a proprietary Texas limestone filtration system to isolate and remove impurities through reverse osmosis. Its signature mineral blend and just the right balance of carbonation make it the clear choice for flavor and quality. It is the only sparkling water producer with a conservation program of its kind, giving back to American Rivers and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/RAMBLER+Sparkling+Water/