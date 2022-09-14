REIGN Total Body Fuel Launches First National Loyalty Program

REIGN Total Body Fuel, the ultimate performance beverage created by Monster Energy, is rewarding their customers with one of the most comprehensive and practical loyalty programs on the market. By earning one point for every can purchased, customers can redeem their rewards for exclusive REIGN swag including sweatshirts, towels, backpacks, massage guns, and even the Custom Branded AssaultBike Pro valued at $1,500.

Easy to earn, customers can scan the QR code, found in stores on REIGN signage, which will take them to freereign.reignbodyfuel.com. Once they set up an account, they’re ready to begin earning rewards. By simply uploading a photo of their receipt, they can start earning points with every purchase.

“Our customers are some of the hardest workers out there,” said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. “Whether they’re waking up at 5AM to hit the gym before a long day, or burning the midnight oil and getting a workout in after hours, we wanted to make sure we’re rewarding them for their continued support. We are so excited to be launching Free REIGN and providing our customers with rewards that actually matter to them and limited-edition swag that they’ll actually use.”

Keep an eye on REIGN Legends such as Hafthor Bjornsson and Natalie Eva Marie, who will be supporting Free REIGN on social media!

Perfect for energizing consumers pre, during, or post workout, REIGN Total Body Fuel helps refuel, refresh and recover; featuring 300mg of natural caffeine, CoQ10, BCAA’s, and electrolytes, all with zero sugar, and zero artificial flavors or colors. REIGN Total Body Fuel is available nationwide in 10 delicious flavors, including the newest addition, Reignbow Sherbet.

For More Information:

https://reignbodyfuel.com/