SAYSO Craft Cocktail Tea Bags Announces Retail Expansion

NEW YORK, N.Y.— SAYSO, the world’s first craft cocktail tea bags, announces an expansion into select cities and new, premium retailers across the country. Following a successful fundraise and direct-to-consumer launch, the innovative startup that aims to revolutionize the RTD-adjacent category is now available at established specialty shops across the US, including popular boutiques like Boisson and Spirited Away, as well as e-commerce sites like UncommonGoods, among others. A significant step forward for the rapidly growing no/low alcohol category, SAYSO tea bags present a versatile proposition for cocktail enthusiasts and non-drinkers alike in a sophisticated, easy-to-use format.

Founded in 2021 and launched in June of 2022, SAYSO founders are on a mission to grow their presence across ready-to-drink cocktail options, with a distinguished and remarkable twist. Made with the highest quality fresh-dried, all-natural ingredients, the expertly proportioned craft cocktail tea bags make flawlessly balanced drinks in just minutes. With the ability to steep in room temperature water, SAYSO is a chic and portable solution that simplifies making a fresh, great tasting cocktail, or mocktail, at home – or anywhere.

Bonding over their affection for food and drinks while at Harvard Business School, SAYSO founders Alison Evans and Chloe Bergson saw an opportunity to bring natural, mixologist-level quality cocktails, low in sugar and calories, to a space where sweet premixed RTDs and boring seltzers weren’t cutting it. “The idea for SAYSO developed during the pandemic when we struggled to recreate the cocktails weloved, at home or at social gatherings. Cocktail kits can be time consuming and most liquid mixers are full of artificial ingredients,” remarks co-founder Chloe. “SAYSO is non-alcoholic!”, adds Alison. “Customers can choose to omit the spirits and use water and/or non-alcoholic spirits to make a delicious mocktail, or they can choose their favorite spirits. The power is really in the hands of the consumer with our product. And they travel well!”

Portable and lightweight, SAYSO is currently available in four varieties: Skinny Spicy Margarita (a cult-favorite best seller, that sold out in under 24 hours thanks to 1 viral TikTok), Rosemary Honey Moscow Mule (a best seller in non-alcoholic bottle shops), Skinny Cardamon Paloma, and classic Old Fashioned, with more variations and concoctions in the works. The current offering reimagines some of the classic cocktails over ice that pair flawlessly with tequila, gin, rum, whiskey, vodka, mezcal, or simply club soda.

With industry forecasts that no- and low-alcohol volume will grow by +8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2025* (Source: IWSR), the brand is poised for growth across both the spirits enthusiasts and non/low alcohol crowd.

About SAYSO

Launched in 2022 by Harvard Business School graduates Chloe Bergson and Alison Evans, SAYSO came to life when, mid-pandemic, they became frustrated trying to recreate the delicious cocktails they once fancied at bars… while at home. Tired of carbon copy, high sugar RTD’s and seltzers, or shopping for a multitude of ingredients to make one drink, they decided to take matters into their own hands, and they began experimenting with all-natural ingredients, dehydrated, and encased in a tea bag. The result? Easy to create, cocktails or mocktails at home in minutes, or to take on-the-go. SAYSO is revolutionizing the way we cocktail.

For More Information:

https://drinksayso.com/