Shimmerwood Beverages Secures Maine Distributor, North Atlantic Naturals

In June of 2021, Shimmerwood first introduced its signature CBD-infused seltzer in Maine. Shimmerwood has now partnered with a distributor focused on the New England region. This is exciting news for the nascent hemp drink manufacturer, which has more than doubled its sales territory since shipments of Shimmer Seltzer started last year. The distributor, North Atlantic Naturals (NAN) is committed to supporting small, local businesses which aligns with Shimmerwood’s own company philosophy.

“Shimmerwood’s goal is to offer our new cutting edge beverage to customers while connecting with and participating in local markets and businesses. This is what has made our businesses successful so far. North Atlantic Naturals is an obvious distribution choice because of their ability to increase our sales network in our home territory of New England without alienating small businesses which might otherwise miss out on an opportunity to take part in this exciting new industry,” said Tibor Mascari, VP of Sales for Shimmerwood Beverages.

“Word of mouth is an important element of marketing in our industry, and pairing a great-tasting and effective product with the ability to distribute to large and small business owners on a local basis is a recipe for organic growth,” added Josh Ahadian, Shimmerwood’s VP of Marketing.

“We are excited to sign with Shimmerwood,” said Chuck Larsen President of North Atlantic Naturals. “Adding locally-sourced products like Shimmer Seltzer to our 800+ independent retailers is a key part of our business strategy. Working with brand owners that have tremendous upside and passion for their work is only a plus!”

For business owners in the New England region looking to get their shelves stocked with Shimmer Seltzer through NAN, you can reach out directly for wholesale pricing and territory coverage at fulfillment@northatlanticnaturals.com.

Shimmerwood Beverages is a U.S. trademarked, incorporated in Delaware. The company makes a 5mg full spectrum CBD seltzer available in four flavors, Just Hemp, Razz Lime, Chai Cherry and Orange Ginger.

For More Information:

https://shimmerwood.com