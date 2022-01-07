Stevia-Sweetened Green Cola from Greece Launches in U.S.

Hoboken, New Jersey — Green Cola, a new soda brand that combines the great taste of cola without any sugar, calories, artificial sweeteners or preservatives has launched at over 1,000 retailers in the United States as well as Amazon and Walmart.com. Green Cola is naturally sweetened with Stevia and naturally caffeinated with green coffee beans.

Green Cola was launched in 2012 in Greece by Founder Pericles Venieris, an entrepreneur with a career of over 30 years in the soft drink industry. Green Cola is sold in over 40 countries throughout Europe and beyond. In the United States, Green Cola can be found in the following retailers: Market Basket, Whole Foods North East, HEB, Stop and Shop, United Supermarkets, Meijer, Hannaford Supermarket, and HyVee placing the new soda in over 17 states from the East Coast to West Coast. Green Cola is also sold at Amazon and Walmart.com

Green Cola’s original cola flavor is available in an eight-pack of 12 oz cans, a 20 ounce single serve PET and a 2 Liter family size PET. The brand also sells sparkling sodas in four fruit flavors: lemonade, lemon lime, sour cherry and orangeade all sold in six-pack 12 ounce cans. Original Green Cola is naturally sweetened with stevia and has no sugar, no calories, no artificial sweeteners, and no preservatives and contains the unique benefits of unroasted coffee beans that are a natural caffeine source filled with antioxidants. Green Fruit Flavors are all-natural, sweetened with stevia and contain up to 10 percent real fruit juice. Green Fruit Flavors have no added sugar, no caffeine, and no artificial ingredients.

“Green Cola’s proprietary recipe is incomparable to any existing cola drink on the market today,” says Manos Eleftheriou, Green Cola US Managing Director. “It’s a high quality, unique drink for those who want to avoid sugar, but also want the authentic taste of cola or fruit soda. Green Cola delivers 100 percent taste with zero percent guilt.”

Green Cola’s distribution cements its spot within the better for you soda category and the beverage is primed for expansion in 2022. MSRP for eight-pack cola is $7.99 and six-pack flavors are $6.99.

About Green Cola

Green Cola is based on the vision to deliver evolutionary soft drinks with natural ingredients that provide healthier living. Green Cola was founded in 2012 in Greece and is now distributed in over 40 countries throughout Europe and beyond. Green Cola is naturally sweetened with Stevia, naturally caffeinated with green coffee beans and with natural flavorings.

https://us.greencola.com/