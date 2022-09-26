Strikepoint CPG Accelerator Brings Innovative California Brands to the Lone Star State

AUSTIN, Texas— Strikepoint CPG is building a next-generation consumer goods accelerator program in Texas with a vision to reshape the future of the $2 trillion global food and beverage industry. The company announced today that the focus of its efforts will begin in Austin before they expand brands throughout the state of Texas and beyond. Amidst a bustling retail market in the capital of Texas lies an abundance of thriving grocery stores drawing in people from around the country and the next generation of food & beverage products looking to cater to them.

“There is no denying the great Texas migration,” said Jacob Timony, the company’s Managing Partner. “People, and the brands they love, are making a move to the Lone-Star State.”

The numbers don’t lie. According to Kuper Sotherby, Texas ranks #1 as a State in the number of net domestic migrants, defined as the number of people moving in from other states minus those moving out. Most of that domestic migration to Texas comes from California – 42 percent of it, to be exact. This migration is also prompting a shift to Texas for retailers, brands, and even the Venture Capital community.

Although everything is bigger in Texas, the trend is happening at retailers both large and small. An SVP at Albertson’s Southern Division added, “One of our Frisco, TX stores is now averaging over 1,500 transactions per day from credit cards with California zip codes.” Steph Steele, Founder of Tiny Grocer in Austin & former Whole Foods Market Flagship Store Director, said, “Our South Congress store sees at least five (5) new California visitors each day which has been a prevailing theme for over the last year.” That’s a pretty compelling statistic for a “Tiny” organic food market that is expanding to a second location in Austin come early 2023 to manage the continued growth.

Because consumers are flocking into Texas from other states, it only makes sense that brands want to capitalize on that migration too. Super Coffee, if not the first brand to make a complete move of their company to Texas, is probably the most notable food & beverage brand in recent memory to do it.

Jimmy DeCicco, Oldest Brother and CEO of Super Coffee told Strikepoint, “Building a business is all about momentum. In 2020, we were living in NYC when the entire world shut down. One city that maintained its optimism and momentum is Austin, TX. We wanted to be in the middle of that. Austin has a unique kinda vibe to it – it’s collaborative and creative. Austin rewards authenticity and that’s exactly the energy we wanted to be around. People want to win together in Austin, TX.”

Where the brands go, Venture Capital funds tend to follow. Strikepoint caught up with C.S. Freeland, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Austin Ventures Association, and she asserted, “The Texas venture scene and the CPG community has quadrupled (4x) over the last year and a half, which prompted the launch of the Austin Ventures Association. We focus on amplifying and organizing the influx of local VCs and delivering CPG startup support.”

With inflation rising and problematic out-of-stock rates surging Nationwide, small brands can struggle to evade the early hiccups most consumer products face when entering a new market, especially one as big as Texas. Timony added, “Texas is already home to 1,887 Grocery Stores and it has the most convenience stores in the nation at over 15,700 points of sale.” Strikepoint wants to help these brands with the launch of its sales acceleration program created to provide emerging food & beverage brands support on their go-to-market journey by way of exclusive retail relationships and operational expertise.

Having relationships with over 6,000+ doors in TX and 2,000+ special regional grocery programs with a presence in the TX market, Strikepoint is positioned to liaise better-for-you CPG brands in expediting their route to market. Strikepoint will build to suit a brand’s sales strategy depending upon their product positioning, price point, scalability and desired goals. “We’re providing a white glove service and we won’t ever act like a typical broker, but rather a full-scale brand building agency with a complete execution street team,” said Jacob Timony.

The General Austin Merchants Association (GAMA) – a convenience store cooperative in Austin, TX that is affiliated with thousands of independent retailers, has committed to an exclusive with Strikepoint, who will act as GAMA’s lead partner on boosting new innovative products into their member’s stores. “Strikepoint is a leader in navigating new products in the market and GAMA plans on being the first retailer to win with their brands in Austin,” said Shane Walker, COO of GAMA.

Fortunately, Strikepoint has crossed the distribution bridge as well to ensure that they have a strong delivery vehicle for a lot of their NA Beverage brands by partnering with Jack Hilliard Distributing (JH), headquartered in Katy, TX who services well over 3,000 stores throughout the Dallas, Austin, and Houston markets. “Our robust NA Beverage portfolio is growing rapidly and Strikepoint represents the types of products we want to work with,” said Vic Avila, President of Jack Hilliard. JH currently delivers big NA Beverage brands such as Liquid Death, BANG Energy, and Lemon Perfect.

Now, from the trendy streets of Austin to all the booming cities in Texas, Strikepoint is ready to help new food and beverage brands scale to win in the Lone Star State and beyond.

