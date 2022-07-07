Taylor Fritz and Danielle Collins Lead Way into Plastic Free Tennis with waterdrop

While sustainability initiatives are growing in many sports today, tennis is one of the sports where an abundance of plastic bottles can still be found on the court. The Austrian company waterdrop unveils the arrival of Americans, Danielle Collins, and Taylor Fritz, as its first waterdrop athletes. This new step is a part of waterdrop’s commitment to well-being, sustainability, and a challenge to set a higher standard for the beverage industry.

The reign of plastic and bottled drinks are over, let’s enter a new area!

Willing to revolutionize the beverage industry and raise awareness of its environmental impact, waterdrop is proud to present Danielle Collins and Taylor Fritz as its new ambassadors. A tailor-made partnership for the talented and committed tennis players:

“waterdrop´s message ‘Drink More Water’ is so important and relevant, and yet many still drink significantly too little water in everyday life. Hydration has an important place in my daily routine, whether it be on court, in the gym or in recovery. I’m also highly concerned by the environmental impacts of consumption in our sport and I want to be part of the change. That’s the reason I am incredibly proud to become a waterdrop athlete and to bring this important topic even more into focus,” said Danielle Collins.

On a mission to encourage the world to Drink More Water, the brand previously entered the tennis world during the Mallorca Championship 2022 with hydration stations as player’s benches to support athletes on the court and encourage the public to stay hydrated without plastic around.

“Staying properly hydrated is so important to me – not just on the tennis court, but throughout my everyday life as well. I was thrilled when I first heard about waterdrop and I am excited to partner with them to make people aware of the importance of drinking enough water in a sustainable way. Being one of the first waterdrop athletes to join the mission is a privilege,” said Taylor Fritz.

The selection of such promising players as brand ambassadors means a lot for the partnership model previously observed in the sports industry.

“Choosing Danielle Collins and Taylor Fritz as our ambassadors was evident for us. Not only because they’re great and promising athletes but also because they’re role models for every generation, especially the youngest. I strongly believe that if people keep on seeing athletes drinking from plastic bottles the message is wrong. We are living in a world where both sustainability and well-being can be found with simple solutions, to build a better future. (tap) Water is essential for the body, performance and for the planet,” said Martin Murray, CEO & co-founder of waterdrop.

Hydration is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, especially when it comes to high-level sports performance. Under “normal” circumstances, our body is losing 2-3 liters per day. When it comes to intense physical activity, dehydration can appear quickly. Dehydration of just 1-2% makes it difficult to concentrate. A dehydration level of 2% or more tends to deteriorated cognitive functions and hinders access to stored information. When severe headaches and physical/mental fatigue combine with a significantly decreased attention, dehydration may have reached 3% or more. Drinking more water is essential to maintaining a high level of performance, concentration and energy.

“Today, sustainability is not a privilege, it’s a requirement. Our mission is to inspire people around the world to drink more water in a sustainable way. We are developing ecological solutions to promote responsible consumption of tap water and avoid the outdated idea of having to bottle and ship unsustainable and mostly unhealthy beverages. Tap water is a safe, economica,l and sustainable source of drinking water. We inspire communities to live healthier and more sustainable lives by drinking more water and unlocking its full potential.

To end this, we have created the world’s first microdrink: a compact sugar-free cube that dissolves in water and enriches it with natural fruits, plants and vitamins. Our mission is to get people to drink more water, by far the most natural and sustainable drink. This shift in hydration habits represents a 98% reduction in CO2 emissions and plastic. Developing microdrinks or hydration solutions such as filtration carafes, smart cap and hydration stations at player’s benches are the best way to disrupt the industry with real solutions.

Shaking up the beverage industry is not only necessary, it’s a real ecological emergency. We strongly believe that Taylor Fritz and Danielle Collins are exceptional ambassadors for our mission. This partnership is the beginning of a major and profound transformation that we will lead. Dropping plastic and unnecessary CO2 emissions are steps we must all take,” said Martin Murray, CEO & founder of waterdrop.

About waterdrop

waterdrop’s vision is to become the world‘s leading hydration brand empowering all people to live healthier and more sustainable lives, it’s all about DRINKING MORE WATER!

waterdrop is revolutionizing the beverage industry with the world’s first ‘microdrink’: a compact sugar-free cube that dissolves in water and enriches it with natural fruits, plants and vitamins. waterdrop microdrinks significantly reduce plastic use and CO2 emissions by using 98% less plastic compared to traditional bottled drinks, through the individual recyclable packaging of each cube. The plastic contained in a single cap of a traditional bottle is equivalent to 10 microdrinks.

Passion & purpose – In partnership with Plastic Bank, waterdrop pledges to collect one plastic bottle for every 12-pack sold, meaning consumers can not only drink more sustainably but can also support waterdrop’s cause for a better future for the environment.

After only 5 years, the Austrian company has grown to more than 1 million online customers, currently has over 250 employees, is listed in more than 10,000 retail outlets, operates more than 20 own stores between Europe and the USA and is developing through drink tech, drinkware and filtration systems to provide its customers with a complete hydration ecosystem.

For More Information:

https://www.waterdrop.com/