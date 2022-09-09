This Week’s New Products: Witch’s Brew & Spiced Apple Cider

In this week’s roundup of new products, Alani Nu and Spindrift take inspiration from Halloween and all things fall, while some brand like AVEC hold on to an “eternal summer.”

Alani Nu

Just in time for spooky season, Alani Nu has brought back its Witch’s Brew. The limited-edition Caramel Apple flavor is available in RTD energy drink cans and pre-workout powder online and at GNC stores nationwide. Each 12 oz. energy drink boasts 200mg of caffeine. Alani Nu Witch’s Brew energy drink is available for $29.99 per 12-pack and the pre-workout powder is available for $44.99 per 11 oz. jar. For more information, visit gnc.com.

Spindrift

Newton, Massachusetts-based sparkling water brand Spindrift unveiled its first seasonal offering: Spiced Apple Cider. The new flavor will also be available in a Spiked alcoholic variety Both versions are rolling out into retailers later this month. The new LTO also marks a notable change from the brand’s once-a-year flavor introduction strategy. For more information, visit drinkspindrift.com.

AVEC

AVEC expanded its line of better-for-you cocktail mixers with Spiced Mango & Passionfruit, marking the brand’s first flavor drop since launch. The new offering was crafted to bring consumers an “endless summer” and, with only 6 grams of sugar, contains 80-90% less sugar than its traditional counterparts, according to the brand. AVEC Spiced Mango & Passionfruit is available for $36 per 12-pack of 8.45 oz. cans. For more information, visit avecdrinks.com.

Sneak Energy

Sneak Energy is adding some zest with its new Breakfast Orange Bundle. The bundle includes a 400 gram jar of Breakfast Orange energy powder, a plastic shaker and SneakO’s cereal. The new cereal features mixed fruit and honey flavors. Sneak Energy Breakfast Orange Bundle is available exclusively online for $49.95. For more information, visit sneakenergy.com.

Volcanica Coffee

Specialty coffee roaster Volcanica Coffee announced the launch of its new Exotic Coffee Sampling Selection. The sample packs are available in 4-pack ($9.99), 6-pack ($14.99) and 8-pack ($19.99) formats. All three formats include Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, Sumatra Mandheling, Costa Rica Peaberry and Tanzania Peaberry varieties. For more information, visit volcanicacoffee.com.