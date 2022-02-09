Ultima Replenisher Announces Expanded Distribution in Select Walmart Stores Nationwide

CORTLAND, Ohio. – Ultima Replenisher – the number one selling brand of electrolyte drink powders in the natural channel that deliver an advanced and balanced combination of six electrolytes without any sugar, calories, or carbs – has launched in 1,400+ Walmart stores nationwide, adding to Ultima’s current online distribution with Walmart that includes eight flavors in four size varieties. The retail powerhouse will sell three of Ultima’s most popular flavors including Blue Raspberry, Lemonade, and Grape in 10 count stickpack boxes in select Walmart stores.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Walmart and expand our in-store reach throughout the country,” says Loretta Reilly, Ultima Replenisher Vice President of Marketing. “Hydration is key for so many aspects of our lives – from replenishing after a workout to immunity, travel, skincare, and everything in-between – and we’re so thankful that it will now be even easier for the general public to replenish their bodies and reach peak hydration every day.”

All Ultima products deliver an advanced and balanced combination of six electrolytes, trace minerals, Vitamin C, and Zinc that provide highly effective, clean hydration without sugar, calories, or carbs. All flavors are made with plant-based flavors and colors and are sweetened using organic Stevia leaf. Ultima is Vegan Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Keto, Paleo, and free of gluten, caffeine, peanut, and soy.

In addition to in-store and online distribution with Walmart, Ultima products can be found in select retailers including Whole Foods, CVS, Sprouts and more. Ultima is also available online at ultimareplenisher.com, Target.com, and Amazon.

For more information about Ultima Replenisher, its products and delicious recipe ideas, please visit www.ultimareplenisher.com.

Ultima Replenisher® creates hydrating drink powders that deliver an advanced and balanced combination of six electrolytes and trace minerals without any sugar, calories, or carbs. Ultima powders are also Vegan Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Keto, Paleo, and free of gluten, caffeine, peanut, and soy. The brand offers a variety of tasty flavors including Blue Raspberry, Lemonade, Raspberry, Grape, Orange, Cherry Pomegranate, Pink Lemonade, and Watermelon that come in three different varieties: 20 serving stickpacks (variety pouch available), 30 serving canisters, and 90 serving canisters. The brand also recently introduced a Mocktini Variety Pouch that includes Appletini, Peach Bellini, and Piña Colada flavors.

Purchase Ultima electrolyte powder online at ultimareplenisher.com, Target.com, and Amazon. Ultima is also available in store at select retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, CVS, Sprouts and more. Store locator available at www.ultimareplenisher.com/pages/store-locator.