WET Hydration Raises 1.3M, Secures Key Strategic Advisor Team

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Functional beverage brand Wet Hydration raised $1.3 million in its latest funding round.

The brand, which launched in 2020, markets zero-calorie, zero-sugar beverages enhanced with electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants. Flavors include Watermelon Lemon Lime, Orange Mango Ginger Turmeric, and Peach Pineapple Aloe Vera Vitamin D. Two additional offerings are set to debut this year. Each recipe supports specific health goals and functionality, according to the company.

“Innovation and market trends are at the forefront when adding to our current lineup,” said Spencer Altschul, CEO and Founder. “We take a holistic approach by looking at all industries and disruptors in different sectors to see where we can cross synergies and expand brand awareness.”

The startup has secured a team of strategic advisers, including ONE Brands founder Ron McAfee and Boxi founder Neal Pecchenino. The Pickett family, founders of Muscle Milk, is also advising the brand and will support new market expansion and product line extensions.

“Given our current growth, the additional capital, combined with our strategic adviser’s insight, will help catapult our expansion,” said Robert Lowe, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re dedicated to growing a strong consumer base that is looking for hydration with the added benefits of functional ingredients.”

About Wet Hydration

The brand launched in 2020, releasing its first three hero flavors: Watermelon Lemon Lime Electrolytes, Orange Mango Ginger Turmeric, and Peach Pineapple Aloe Vera Vitamin D. Since then, WET Hydration has secured placement in more than half of US states. Each drink is packed with electrolytes, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, Kosher, and contains zero sugar and zero calories. WET is packed with carefully selected ingredients that aim to boost your immune system, improve skin elasticity + vibrancy, aid in dehydration, and nourish the body with essential antioxidants.

The brand’s name is an acronym for ‘Weaving Everyone Together’. The company’s goal is to become a pillar in each market where WET is sold. WET beverages taste great and unify like-minded communities across the globe — one bottle at a time.

For More Information:

https://www.wethydration.com