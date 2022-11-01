Wildwonder Launches at Sprouts Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— San Francisco based functional beverage brand wildwonder launches nationally at Sprouts Farmers Market. wildwonder offers delicious sparkling beverages that marry herbal wisdom and gut-healing superfoods with whimsical flavors. Its growth is propelled by the product’s approachable taste profile, offering Kombucha benefits without the vinegar, and lower sugar content.

wildwonder employs a multi-channel distribution strategy that targets customers everywhere they shop: from retail to food service and online channels. In addition to launching nationally at Sprouts, wildwonder recently signed national food service distribution agreement with Vistar. “We are thrilled to execute our omni-channel strategy by adding these key retail and food service partners to our distribution channels,” says Rosa Li, founder and CEO of wildwonder. wildwonder’s products are sold in over 1000 locations including retailers such as Sprouts, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, Erewhon, and corporate offices such as Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn.

Launched in 2020, wildwonder’s prebiotic & probiotic drinks come in 12 oz cans and 4 flavors: Guava Rose, Mango Gold, Peach Ginger, Strawberry Passion.

For More Information:

https://drinkwildwonder.com/