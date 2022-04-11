ZOA Energy Expands its Product Lineup With 12 Ounce Cans

WASHINGTON, D.C.–After becoming the fastest-growing energy drink in the market, and expanding into the pre-workout supplement category earlier this year with the launch of ZOA+, ZOA Energy is expanding its energy drink line with the launch of 12 ounce cans. In an innovative and strategic move by the brand, the 12 ounce can provides healthy solutions for the everyday consumer to meet their varying needs and desires, with its sleek and slim design, crafted for portable consumption.

“Our goal at ZOA is to always take care of our ZOA Warriors’ needs, by providing a healthy, positive boost of energy that helps them take care of their business throughout the day or night.” said ZOA Founder, Dwayne Johnson. “Releasing our new, sleek 12 ounce can is the natural next step in ZOA Energy’s rapid growth and expansion. We love giving consumers optionality by now offering multiple size and flavor options. ZOA Energy is meeting consumers where they stand, and providing them with choices that fit into every activity, lifestyle, and preference.”

ZOA Energy played a major role in the growth of the energy drink category in 2021, and this new slim and sleek design will only open the door to a wider consumer audience looking for a healthy alternative. With this release, the brand will reach additional consumer demographics through new distribution in Target and Costco stores.

“Since our inception, the ZOA team continues to look for the best ways to expand our product offerings and provide answers to our Everyday Warriors’ needs,” said Michael Pengue, CEO of ZOA Energy. “ZOA’s sleek, 12 ounce can design is meant to move with you, throughout every activity of the day, making ZOA the go-to grab for busy consumers that need a portable, better-for-you option when it comes to their energy.”

The new 12 ounce formula touts 120mg of natural caffeine from green tea extract and green coffee. ZOA is the only healthy energy drink that combines turmeric and camu camu, which includes 80% of the daily value of vitamin C, as well as an abundance of focus-supporting B vitamins. ZOA is formulated to bolster healthy immunity and concentration, while supplementing amino intake and boosting energy levels.

ZOA Energy’s 12 ounce cans are available for purchase on Amazon and ZOAEnergy.com. The slim cans are also available in retail stores in a variety pack at Costco and will be available in 497 Target locations on April 17th. With this additional distribution, the brand continues to surpass retail and marketing benchmarks and is quickly tackling its goal to be in thousands more retail outlets by the end of the year.

ZOA 12 ounce cans will be available in fan-favorite flavors Super Berry, White Peach, Wild Orange, Pineapple Coconut, Tropical Punch.

About ZOA Energy:

ZOA is the healthy energy drink and pre-workout supplement brand created and developed by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to bring more positive energy to everyday life. Created as a convenient, healthy solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made to sustain with vitamin C for immune system support, vitamin B and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean, enhanced energy and the fuel to get through even the toughest of workouts. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.

