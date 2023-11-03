1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila brand*, is excited to share the launch of its new 1800 Tequila x Carmelo Anthony Holiday Drop Shop to celebrate the best taste in tequila and in life this holiday season. Featuring a partnership with brand tastemaker, 10-time NBA All-Star, and entrepreneur, Carmelo Anthony, the 1800 Tequila x Carmelo Anthony Holiday Drop Shop showcases tasteful gifts for tequila, fashion, and sports fans alike.

The 1800 Tequila x Carmelo Anthony Holiday Drop Shop is a limited-edition apparel capsule collection featuring four bespoke items designed and produced in collaboration with Carmelo Anthony and his apparel lifestyle brand STAYME7O. The 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O collection includes: 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Varsity Jacket (hero product), 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Hoodie, 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Snapback Hat, and 1800 Tequila x STAYME7O Embroidered Fabric Patch.

Consumers are able to purchase apparel from the 1800 Tequila x Carmelo Anthony Holiday Drop Shop through various bundle sets ranging from $75 – $295 starting Cyber Monday, November 27, while supplies last. Sign up to get notified for early purchase access on 1800Tequila.com/HolidayDropShop.

As part of 1800 Tequila’s passion for sports and dedication to its community, all apparel proceeds from the 1800 Tequila x Carmelo Anthony Holiday Drop Shop will directly benefit The Carmelo Anthony Foundation to provide communities better access to recreational activities such as refurbishment of local basketball courts.

From tasteful gifting to tasteful cocktails, bring the best taste to all aspects of your holiday celebrations. Shake up and serve Melo’s 1800 Espresso Martini or opt for one of 1800 Tequila’s other signature holiday classics. All recipes are available on 1800Tequila.com/Drinks.

*Based on awards received by 1800 Tequila from Acadamia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C. between 2001 and 2022.

Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. 2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

https://www.1800tequila.com/holidaydropshop/