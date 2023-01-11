Adaptogenic Beverage Brand Moment Launches Collab With Lululemon

Moment, winner of BevNET New Beverage showdown 20 and the fastest-growing adaptogenic beverage just launched a collab with Lululemon, which is the largest athleisure brand in the world. The collab consists of an exclusive flavor called Lemon Lemon that the two brands crafted together and will be exclusively available at the Lululemon Experiential Studios around the country.

This is the second in the series of Moment collaborations with like-minded brands to drive mental wellness while creating fun moments. The first one was in May 2021 with Victoria’s Secret PINK, one of the largest lingerie brands in the world, with the mission of spreading mental health awareness across college campuses in the country. Proceeds from that campaign went to JED Foundation, a non-profit that supports teen adults with mental wellness.

For this collab, Lululemon and Moment came together earlier in the year and have been working for months on creating a mood-enhancement drink with Moment’s proprietary formulation, while incorporating the ethos and values of both brands. Inclusion and diversity were the two key factors they focused on. They brought together different flavors of lemons (Meyer, Spanish), and botanicals from across the world (honeysuckle, lavender, Juniper berries, yuzu). Keeping in mind the wellness-focused communities of the two brands, the botanical drink is made with 0 added sugar, no preservatives, 3 net carbs, and adaptogens including Ashwagandha and L-theanine. The result? A delicious sparkling botanical water that not only reduces stress but is also full of antioxidants and immunity benefits, allowing you to glow from within.

This also falls into Moment’s broader innovation strategy to create interesting flavors from botanicals that have not been used in the mainstream before, and work with other like-minded brands to bridge what wellness means for the future.

About Moment

Moment is the first drink that bottles the feeling of meditation in a can. The core belief of Moment is that wellness shouldn’t be complicated or overwhelming, so they crafted an adaptogenic drink with 0 added sugar to inspire others with better moments and help them live a stress-free life.

Moment’s CEO and founder, Aisha Chottani, grew up having adaptogens and botanicals and launched Moment as a way to bring it to the rest of the world. Moment is a small woman & minority-founded business that gives back a portion of sales to mental health non-profits as a way to support others working towards similar causes.

