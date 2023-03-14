Amber Beverage Group to Launch BLACK 1752 in the US

The global spirits company, Amber Beverage Group, is launching BLACK 1752in the USA in March 2023. BLACK 1752 is a blend of herbal infusions, dark Caribbean rum, orange, and vanilla notes, laced with a mix of spices. This unique drink was launched in Europe last fall.

The product derives from one of the oldest herbal bitters brands in the world, Riga Black Balsam, an original drink which is made in Riga, Latvia, part of the European Union. The name was created from two of the attributes of this historic product: ‘BLACK’ representing the style of the liquid, which is dark in colour, and the date ‘1752’ which is the year when the original Riga Black Balsam brand was launched. Happily, 17:52 is also the time of day when people might be preparing for the cocktail hour and this drink is a ‘party’ brand so is perfect for that time of day.

This is a contemporary recipe, using a grain spirit, crafted to appeal to those who enjoy spiced rums. It is designed for a new generation of consumers who are looking for new and original drinks choices. BLACK 1752 – packaged in a 70cl bottle at 70 proof – is made in Riga, Latvia, at Amber Latvijas balzams, a traditional craft distillery wholly owned by Amber Beverage Group and which has been in operation since 1900.

BLACK 1752 is being distributed in the USA by Espiritus Group. Initially it will be available in seven states: California, Washington, Louisiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Georgia. It is viewed as both an on-premise and off-premise item.

Maris Kalnins, Global Portfolio Director for Mixology at Amber Beverage Group, said: “We are excited to launch BLACK 1752 in the USA. We think that American consumers who are looking for something elegant and different will embrace this brand. Packaged in its elegant, embossed bottle with an eye-catching bright orange and black label, this product stands out in terms of both appearance and taste. It is a great quality, smooth spiced spirit that will light up any party as it is easy to serve and enjoy in very simple cocktails, with just a favourite mixer such as cola, or poured neat as a shot or to sip. It is also great for those who appreciate shots.”

Commenting on usage, Maris Kalnins added: “We don’t view this new product as being strongly seasonal, yet we do envisage different serves at different times of the year with long drinks being the favourite for summer and shots being the focus for winter serves. Whatever the time of year, although the ‘1752’ element of the brand name derives from a historic date, we also think consumers and bartenders will enjoy the play on the time of day as 17:52 presages the cocktail hour, when BLACK 1752 begins an evening of enjoyment and style.”

BLACK 1752 tasting notes

Appearance: Medium brown, clear. Low viscosity.

Nose: Zesty orange meets mellow vanilla. Rum flavours.

Taste: Mellow vanilla and orange. Rum sweetness with spicy hints.

Finish: Smooth, bittersweet, long vanilla aftertaste.

About Amber Beverage Group

Amber Beverage Group is a rapidly growing global spirits company, whose products are found in millions of households and venues across the globe. The company has grown from its initial production business established in the Baltics in 1900 to become a global player in the alcoholic beverages sector, employing over 2000 people. ABG’s core brands are Rooster Rojo® Tequila, KAH® Tequila, Moskovskaya® Vodka, The Irishman® Whiskey, Writers’ Tears® Whiskey, Riga Black Balsam®, and Cosmopolitan Diva®.

Amber Beverage Group produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports, and retails a comprehensive range of beverages of which it owns more than 100 and is responsible for marketing and distributing 1,300 third-party drinks brands, spanning everything from premium vodka and sparkling wines to speciality Mexican tequilas and Irish whiskey.

The company operates in nearly 20 companies including Austria, Australia, the Baltic States, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

For More Information:

https://amberbev.com/