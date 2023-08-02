Barcode Launches into Second Division of Albertsons Companies, Rolling Out Across Safeway Northern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Following its recent successful expansion into Texas, Barcode, the leading fitness drink for hydration is thrilled to announce its rapid progression into a second division of Albertsons Companies in less than a month. Barcode’s debut across Safeway Northern California is part of the Mercenary Trending Program, and will be commencing as early as August 1st.

The Los Angeles based fitness drink has been gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious individuals due to its clean ingredients. Barcode contains 12 essential vitamins and minerals, ashwagandha, magnesium and only has 2 grams of natural sugar and 30 calories.

“This expansion in Northern California represents a major milestone for our company,” said Bar Malik, CEO and Founder at Barcode. “The Goal has always been to take over the California Grocery Channel and bring premium hydration to everyone.”

This marks the largest push for the brand into the greater San Fransisco Bay Area to date, with DSD fulfillment poised for large expansion through Good Stuff Distributor Co. in grocery throughout the region.

About Barcode

Barcode is a leading fitness drink brand dedicated to providing hydration solutions for individuals striving to perform at their best. With a unique blend of electrolytes and essential vitamins, Barcode offers refreshing hydration with clean ingredients. Barcode is committed to empowering individuals on their fitness journey and helping them achieve peak performance. It is available in five different flavors: Malibu Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape, Black Cherry and Watermelon.

For More Information:

https://drinkbarcode.com/