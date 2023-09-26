C4 Powers Lil Yachty’s Field Trip Tour With the Ultimate Partnership

C4 Energy, the fastest growing energy drink brand in the US, announces the newest addition to their ultimate talent roster with a multiyear partnership with rapper and songwriter Lil Yachty, who will serve as the face of C4 Ultimate.

As the Ultimate artist, creator and entertainer, Lil Yachty’s relentless hustle, commitment to growth and fearlessness in exploring uncharted territories aligns perfectly with the Supercharged Energy that C4 Ultimate Energy provides. So why not make him Ultimate brand partner too? C4 Ultimate encourages breaking down barriers, and Lil Yachty’s boundary pushing music and refusal to be anyone besides himself makes him the perfect talent partnership to tell the C4 story. This partnership with Lil Yachty not only allows the brand to strengthen brand affinity among a new consumer demographic, but also cement itself in the ever-growing culture and music category.

The multi-year partnership will begin with C4 Ultimate supporting the artist as he heads out on his Field Trip tour. Beginning one of the biggest tours of his career this fall, Lil Yachty felt strongly about only partnering with brands that integrated authentically into his lifestyle and C4 was a natural fit. C4 Ultimate encourages breaking down barriers and being boldly unapologetic and that’s exactly what Lil Yachty is doing with his music.

As the artist himself said, “C4 has swag.”

Yachty feels so strongly about the brand that not only is C4 Ultimate included on every venue rider throughout the tour, but he’ll also have a fully stocked branded fridge on his tour bus for on-the-go fuel at every stop in between!

The two powerhouses kicked off their partnership at Lil Yachty’s performance at NYC’s Summer Stage on this past weekend. Throughout the tour, C4 will work with its incredible roster of content creators and influencers across the country to capture each stop, curating a Field Trip tour vlog for fans to follow Yachty’s journey. This is just the beginning of even larger initiatives to come in 2024, as C4 and Lil Yachty work together to continue bringing ultimate levels of energy to the music industry and beyond.

