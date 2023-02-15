Chris Olsen Launches Coffee Brand Flight Fuel

TikTok superstar Chris Olsen invites you to join his first-class roasting experience with the launch of his sustainable coffee brand Flight Fuel. The brand launches with three blends of whole beans (LHR – Original, SFO – Caramel & DCA – Hazelnut) and two coffee concentrates (LAX – Vanilla & JFK – Caramel), with each product named after one of the major airports across the globe that hold a special place is Chris’s heart. All of Flight Fuel’s flavored coffees are priced between $20-$22 and are specialty grade, single origin coffee, roasted in small batches to a smooth medium. Flight Fuel is available direct to consumer at flightfuelcoffee.com, with subscription options available for frequent flyers.

Flight Fuel’s name is inspired by Chris’s celebrated “Flying for Coffee” series. What first began with a video of Chris flying across the country to bring coffee to a friend quickly grew into a viral phenomenon with over 140+ million views of the series on TikTok alone. Chris has since delivered coffee to the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris, Austin Butler, Drew Barrymore, Meghan Trainor, Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Centineo, Ashley Tisdale and many more.

Speaking about the launch, Chris said “Coffee has been a passion of mine for years, so launching Flight Fuel is a dream come true. This brand is over a year in the making, from taste testing to developing the brand identity, and I’m so excited to finally deliver this first-class coffee to the world!”

Sustainability is at the forefront of the brand’s mission. All of Flight Fuel’s shipping partners are 100% carbon neutral across the entire supply chain, with an offset carbon footprint across its fulfillment network. The brand has also partnered with Ecologi, who will plant a tree with every sale made through the website. Flight Fuel also offers stainless steel travel mugs and a reusable cup to encourage consumers to reduce their use of single-use paper and plastic cups.

Product Assortment:

DCA – Hazelnut Coffee Blend ($22)

Get more than your average caffeine fix with this Central South American sourced coffee. Your dreams are guaranteed to take flight when you indulge in this medium strength bittersweet chocolate and hazelnut blend.

LHR – Original Ground Coffee ($22)

Start your next adventure with this six-bean blend, with a touch of Nicaragua, Mexico, Brazil, Uganda, Peru and Indian Robusta. This medium and dark roast mix will fuel your day providing a full body, bright chocolate and fruit.

SFO – Caramel Ground Coffee ($22)

Leave your old coffee grounded and experience love at first flight with this bitter-sweet chocolate taste coffee. Flight Fuel is taking you to Central South America to experience a first-class medium roast infused with sweet caramel. Take a few sips and feel runway ready!

JFK – Caramel Coffee Concentrate & LAX – Vanilla Coffee Concentrate ($20)

Depart to Central South America and let your dreams take flight with these coffee concentrates, infused with delicate caramel or vanilla flavors. This medium dark roast will have you flying a little higher as you explore what the day will bring, you can enjoy this hot, but if you prefer your coffee over ice then this also works as a cold brew concentrate.

About Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen is an actor and digital creator who rose to prominence in 2020 after joining TikTok and quickly became one of the most celebrated comedic voices on the platform, most popularly for his “Flying for Coffee” series and “Recording Therapy” series. In 2023, Chris founded his sustainably sourced coffee brand Flight Fuel, the name inspired by his celebrated series that has become a viral phenomenon. Chris is a proud member of both the AAPI and LGBTQ+ communities, is an outspoken mental health advocate, and is passionate about his love for fitness and coffee. He is a classically trained actor and singer, receiving his BFA in Musical Theater from Boston Conservatory, and most recently starred in the 2022 Discovery+ series The Book of Queer. Chris was honored on Variety’s 2022 Power of Pride list as a queer artist to know for his openness, honesty and visibility in the LGBTQ+ community.

Raised in the Washington metropolitan area, Chris is bi-coastal and splits his time between Los Angeles and New York.

For More Information:

https://flightfuelcoffee.com/