Coca-Cola and Riot Games Launch Coca-Cola Ultimate

ATLANTA, Ga. and LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Coca-Cola launched a new limited-edition flavor from Coca-Cola Creations in collaboration with Riot Games, the publisher and developer of League of Legends. Coca-Cola Ultimate will provide fans and players the taste of experience points (+XP) and celebrate every player’s journey – whether it’s their first time on the Rift or on the Finals stage at Worlds in pursuit of the Summoner’s Cup. Coca-Cola Ultimate is the first collaboration with a gaming company on a Coca-Cola flavor, bringing together teams from Riot Games and Coca-Cola to co-create a flavor that will give players an exhilarating taste as they queue up for a game. Accompanying the product’s release, in-game and digital experiences will bring the excitement of the Coca-Cola Ultimate collaboration to players across the globe.

“We’re excited for players to taste the new +XP flavor, a unique and bespoke collaboration with Coca-Cola, a globally recognized brand loved by millions,” said David Mulhall, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Riot Games. “They share many of the player-focused values we have at Riot, and we are honored to be the first gaming collaboration for Coca-Cola Creations.”

Starting today, League of Legends players can unlock limited edition Ultimate emotes in-game through a series of missions:

• Get 7 assists in a single game to earn the Ultimate Teamplay emote

• Earn 12,000 gold in a single game to earn the Ultimate Gains emote

• Win a game in under 20 minutes to earn the Ultimate Tempo emote

The first mission will go live in League of Legends on June 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and will be activated in order, as they’re completed. The Ultimate emotes will be available to unlock until July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Players will be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, the home for unique Coca-Cola Creations digital experiences, by scanning the QR code on a Coca-Cola Ultimate bottle or can. One offer available now on the Creations Hub is the Ultimate Emote Generator, an Instagram filter allowing players to view themselves in the style of League of Legends emotes for social sharing. Players can also pre-order a custom Coca Cola Ultimate mini fridge by Cooluli.

“This collaboration with Riot Games allows us to continue elevating the Coca-Cola Creations platform with a brand new flavor that reinforces our shared mission to put fans and players at the forefront of everything we do,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “Coca-Cola Ultimate, our seventh Coca-Cola Creation, carries an astonishing design, unlocks the taste of +XP for players on their journey and enhances their gameplay experience.”

Coca-Cola Ultimate fuses the two iconic brands with striking packaging design that features black and various shades of gold. The familiar Coca-Cola Creations logo is also complemented by a bespoke ‘Ultimate’ crest and energized with a magical blue Hextech glow. The design showcases a unique expression of the recognizable Coca-Cola Spencerian Script font, inspired by the Nexus Crystals in League of Legends. To celebrate the launch, Coca-Cola is dropping real-life League of Legends Nexus Crystals in cities throughout the world including Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Mexico City, bringing passionate communities of fans together to celebrate and taste Coca-Cola Ultimate. Another customizable digital experience will be added to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, allowing players to see themselves in their Ultimate form. By taking a selfie, gamers will be able to transform into cinematic gaming heroes and discover their own gaming Ultimate journey.

Coca-Cola Ultimate is available in select markets around the world, including the United States and Canada, and follows the launch of this year’s first Coca-Cola Creation, Coca-Cola Move. A zero-sugar version will also be available in the U.S. and Canada.

The global campaign was developed by Forpeople, Havas, Virtue, and WPP Open X/Ogilvy and EssenceMediacom.

Through the rest of the year, Coca-Cola will unveil additional limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations featuring unique innovations and unexpected collaborations.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

About League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is Riot Games’ debut title and one of the most-played competitive games in the world, engaging millions of players daily in 20+ officially-supported languages. A mainstay of the MOBA genre, in League, two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other’s base in a game that blends the speed, strategy, and intensity of an RTS with immersive RPG elements. League continues to evolve year over year in gameplay and storytelling, delivering fresh new experiences like K/DA, immersive stories like Star Guardian and Spirit Blossom, and technical balance changes to ensure competitive integrity. As the basis for the Runeterra universe, League champions have been featured in music, comic books, spinoff games, collectible figurines, board games, TV series, and more. The annual League of Legends World Championship is the most widely viewed esport tournament, and is among the largest and most popular sporting events in the world.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”

For More Information:

https://www.coca-cola.com/us/en/creations/thehub