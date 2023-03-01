Eat the Change Expands Just Ice Tea Organic Tea Line with Three New Varieties

BETHESDA, Md.— Eat the Change, the planet-friendly snack company founded by social entrepreneur Seth Goldman and celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn, announces an extension of its ready-to-drink organic iced tea line Just Ice Tea in three new varieties: Mango White Tea, Original Black Tea and Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea.

Launched nationwide in early October 2022, Just Ice Tea is an organic, fair trade and OU Kosher certified bottled tea line from the original Honest Tea founders. The line offers unsweetened and Just Sweet Enough options using organic, Fair Trade Certified agave and/or honey as the sweetener.

The three new SKUs will expand the six original organic tea varieties: Original Green Tea, Honey Green Tea, Moroccan Mint Green Tea, Peach Oolong Tea, Half Tea & Half Lemonade, and Berry Hibiscus Herbal Tea.

“These new varieties give us the chance to expand our line of chef-crafted teas – reviving some fan favorites while enhancing them with Chef Spike’s touch,” said Seth Goldman, co-founder of Eat the Change. “Just Ice Tea was created with the same mission-in-a-bottle values we brewed into Honest Tea, and we are thrilled to develop them with Organic and Fair Trade certified ingredients.”

Just Ice Tea will launch the three SKUs with a SRP of $2.69.

Just Ice Tea Mango White Tea – A Just Sweet Enough blend of delicate white tea and the juicy taste of mango that’s just 60 calories per bottle.

Just Ice Tea Original Black Tea – An unsweetened real-brewed blend of two varieties of black tea from India that delivers a smooth well-balanced taste with zero calories.

Just Ice Tea Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea Real-brewed herbal tulsi and rooibos are blended with lemon and ginger for caffeine-free refreshment at just 40 calories per bottle.

The brand name Just Ice Tea refers to the set of working standards and environmental principles the brand commits to through Fair Trade Certified working standards and premiums. The brand is also committed to supporting the planet through organic certification, which uses a third-party verified approach to avoid the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fertilizers.

Just Ice Tea also refers to the simple and direct taste of using brewed tea leaves as the predominant flavor as well as the Just Sweet Enough sweetness profile. Honest Tea was the first bottled tea brand to offer organic (1999) and Fair Trade certified bottled teas (2003). Just Ice Tea is currently available nationwide at Whole Foods Markets and Sprouts Farmers Market, along with regional grocery and natural co-op retailers.

Eat the Change is a food and beverage company launched by Seth Goldman, Co-Founder of Honest Tea and Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn. Together, they are on a mission to create chef-crafted and nutrient-dense snacks and teas that prioritize organic ingredients and remain kind to the planet.

https://eatthechange.com/products/just-ice-tea