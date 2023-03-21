Global Entertainer and Philanthropist Jacksepticeye Re-introduces Top of the Mornin’ Coffee Brand

As one of the leading creative entrepreneurs in the world, Seán McLoughlin (known to fans as Jacksepticeye) has amassed more than 52 Million followers across social media – with 29M subscribers, nearly 16 Billion views on YouTube, alone, and regular collaborations with A-list celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and more. Named a Forbes Top Creator of 2022, McLoughlin is also an avid coffee drinker with a pension for giving back, and today (3.21), he combines both passions through Top of the Mornin’ coffee.

Available now exclusively on TopoftheMorninCoffee.com, McLoughlin delivers his hallmark positivity and good vibes to homes worldwide via delicious and sustainably-sourced coffees (roasted in the USA), hot chocolates and teas. Through vibrant branding, each product introduces a new element to McLoughlin’s fictional world of “Planet Positivity,” featuring various characters associated with the brand (including the brand’s frontman – a true ray of sunshine aptly named “Sonny”), all of whom add a touch of fun, humor and unique charm to the usually-snobby world of specialty coffee.

“Having a good cup of coffee in the morning always sets the tone for my day,” McLoughlin says. “With Top of the Mornin’, my goal was to make delicious coffee a good time as well — take out the stuffiness associated with a solid cup of Joe and make the experience as fun as it is tasty. We’ve totally revamped our branding to be bright and positive, while also using Top of the Mornin’ as an opportunity to help others in need through the Crisis Text Line — an organization I’m extremely passionate about, which spotlights youth mental health. Now, the brand combines three of my favorite things — coffee, positivity and philanthropy — and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

These products not only give his dedicated fanbase of millions a way to wake up with him every single day, but also promote youth mental health in the process, as 1% of all sales on TopoftheMorninCoffee.com will go directly to the Crisis Text Line.

“We are truly grateful to Jacksepticeye for being a longtime supporter of Crisis Text Line and for continuing to be a huge champion of our mission–promoting mental well-being for people wherever they are,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “We are excited about Top of the Mornin’ coffee’s rebrand — creating an upbeat, fun, inclusive and positive experience for all. It is truly heartwarming for us to know that 1% of every bag of coffee purchased will help train our volunteer Crisis Counselors and keep our service free and accessible to every texter who reaches out in their moments of need.”

Products Available from Top of the Mornin’

*Coffees*

*Mornin’ Glory: 100% Arabica coffee, Fruity and bright, light roast with hints of berry + citrus

*Golden Hour: 100% Arabica coffee, mellow, medium roast with sweet hints of praline and black tea

*Twilight: 100% Arabica coffee, rich, medium/dark roast with hints of brown sugar, molasses, semi-sweet chocolate and a woody aroma

*Midnight Oil: 100% Arabica coffee, nutty dark roast with hints of dark chocolate and toffee

*Teas*

*Irish Breakfast Tea: Bold black tea

*Mango Monsoon Fruit Tea: Fruity and tropical mango black tea

*Long Island Strawberry Tea: Strawberry and papaya green tea

*Raspberry Lemonade Tea: Fruity and herbal tea with a raspberry, lemon tang

*Hot Chocolates*

*Double Choc: Rich, Smooth and velvety chocolate to drink alone or in addition to Top of the Mornin’ coffee (for fans of mochas)

*Peppermint: Zingy, rich and mintier than the rest

This is just the beginning for Jacksepticeye and Top of the Mornin’ coffee, as he plans to roll out several more new products through the end of the year. In addition to the wide range of beverages available today from the brand, McLoughlin also released a curated list of Top of the Mornin’ apparel, merchandise and accessories for the first time.

https://topofthemornincoffee.com/