Go Turbo Mode: Baba’s Brew Expands with the Launch of Baba’s Turbo Squirrel

PHOENIXVILLE, Penn.— Baba’s Brew, the woman-owned, premium farm-to-bottle kombucha brand that includes beloved products Baba’s Bucha and Baba’s Acid Trip, is expanding with the launch of Baba’s Turbo Squirrel, the energy-boosted kombucha (still – not carbonated) made with all-natural, plant-based energy! With three flavors to choose from, Reishi Lemon, Cordyceps Ginger, and Passion Fruit Lion’s Mane, there’s a Baba’s Turbo Squirrel for everyone; from students studying for finals, athletes looking for a healthier boost of energy before hitting the gym, and caffeine-lovers looking to avoid the jitters that come with a morning cup of joe. Beginning today, each can of Baba’s Turbo Squirrel will be available for $5 –$5.50, at Mid-Atlantic region Whole Foods Markets, Riverwards, MOM’S Organic Market, DiBruno’s, and Weaver’s Way Co-op, as well as Baba’s Bucha’s tasting room, dubbed A Culture Factory, located in Phoenixville, PA.

Baba’s Brew Owner and Founder Olga Sorzano combined the raw kombucha that she crafts at her tasting room in Phoenixville with plant-based ingredients designed to boost brain function and cognition – adaptogenic mushrooms such as reishi, cordyceps, and lion’s mane, guayusa (a caffeinated holly tree whose leaves are used in tea for their stimulative effects), guarana (a plant that provides antioxidants, promotes energy and focus, healthy digestion, and more), and yerba mate (caffeinated herbal tea).

“For those who want a boost of energy, but don’t want to feel jittery and anxious, Turbo Squirrel is the perfect option,” Sorzano explains. “By using adaptogenic mushrooms, Turbo Squirrel can increase energy, focus, and endurance without those negative side effects – perfect for students, athletes, or anyone who leads a busy life!”

For coffee lovers who battle feelings of anxiety that can stem from caffeine, Baba’s Turbo Squirrel Reishi Lemon could be the alternative that changes the game – using reishi mushrooms that gives drinkers’ immune system a boost, this flavor is designed to reduce stress and anxiety, while still providing the same amount of caffeine found in the average cup of joe.

Students in the midst of finals season can indulge in Baba’s Turbo Squirrel Cordyceps Ginger, which uses cordyceps, a type of mushroom that improves energy levels and fights against fatigue, to improve brain function, memory, and focus – perfect for those long nights of studying and writing papers.

Athletes and gym-goers can throw away those unhealthy pre-workout drinks in exchange for a can of Baba’s Turbo Squirrel Passion Fruit Lion’s Mane, which showcases lion’s mane, a mushroom that reduces anxiety and increases calm, to improve clarity, endurance, and stamina, ideal for sipping right before stepping on the treadmill or lifting weights.

Starting Monday, May 15, Baba’s Turbo Squirrel will be available for $5 — $5.50, at Mid-Atlantic region Whole Foods Markets, Riverwards, MOM’S Organic Market, DiBruno’s, and Weaver’s Way Co-op, as well as Baba’s Bucha’s tasting room, dubbed A Culture Factory, located in Phoenixville, PA.

Baba’s Bucha Tasting Room (“A Culture Factory”) Hours of Operation: Saturday 10 am – 3 pm

About Baba’s Turbo Squirrel

Baba’s Turbo Squirrel is an energy-boosted kombucha (still, not carbonated) made with all-natural plant-based energy. Each flavor is full of adaptogenic mushrooms that gives imbibers improved brain function and cognition, as well as guayusa, guarana, and yerba mate. Baba’s Turbo Squirrel flavors are designed to reduce stress and anxiety, improve brain function, memory, and focus, as well as improve clarity, endurance, and stamina.

About Baba’s Bucha

Baba’s Bucha, founded in 2015 by Olga Sorzano, is a woman-owned premium farm-to-bottle kombucha crafted with whole ingredients. Baba’s Bucha offers refreshing, slightly tangy kombucha that has very low sugar and only 25 calories per serving. Produced in small batches using only fair-trade organic ingredients and seasonal produce, each product is vegan, raw, gluten-free, and has no artificial flavorings or colors. The company brews 800 gallons per week; half is bottled, and half is kegged, which are then sold to over 200 accounts, with 50 of those locations serving kombucha on tap. Folks can visit Baba’s Bucha’s tasting room, that also acts as a health and wellness community center in Phoenixville, PA, open from 10 am – 3 pm on Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy rotating kombucha flavors served on-tap, as well as numerous workshops and events, including yoga, aerial yoga, fermentation classes, women’s circles, and more.

About Baba’s Acid Trip

Our Acid Trip begins where our kombucha ends. Acid Trip is a living vinegar that has journeyed through many realms of fermentation, and the rewards are plentiful. Carefully curating our kombucha over many months and allowing the SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast) to convert any residual sugars into acetic and other organic acids, helps to create our vibrant kombucha vinegar. In addition to these healthy acids, kombucha vinegar is also rich in probiotics and antioxidants from the green and black tea that form the backbone of our original kombucha brew. With a lower overall acidity (~3% vs 5-7%) than other vinegar varieties, kombucha vinegar is a bright, flavorful ingredient that will bring a zing to any dish or drink that you can dream up.

About Olga Sorzano

My mom once told me, “Many new things are nothing but well-forgotten old ones.” This is certainly the case for my kombucha adventure. Kombucha was probably one of the first words I learned from my great-grandmother “Baba” as a child growing up in Siberia. As far back as I can remember, Baba always had a thick glass jar tucked away in the top corner of the pantry. I grew up drinking Baba’s kombucha on a regular basis until I arrived in the U.S. in 2000. A few years later, when expecting my first child, I began to have cravings for that taste of home. I realized I needed to get back to my roots and started brewing kombucha. In 2015, I decided to brew my Old-World recipe for others to enjoy and that’s when Baba’s Bucha came to life.

My Baba Dora was truly an amazing woman. She was born on November 16, 1908, in Siberia. She lived through the Russian Revolution, survived two wars and raised four children on her own. When she was a young girl, her father affectionately called her “Little Red Squirrel” due to her fiery red hair. This nickname stuck with her throughout her life and was the inspiration for Baba’s Bucha’s logo.

My baba helped raise me until I was five years old. She was there for me when I was learning to walk and talk. She taught me how to play peek-a-boo and make mud pies. But most important, she taught me to love and appreciate food. She was the one who poured me my very first glass of her homemade kombucha — that delicious, slightly fizzy drink with a strange floating “mushroom” that I learned to love and crave. So, this kombucha adventure is a dedication to the memory of my beloved Baba Dora – my Little Red Squirrel.

For More Information:

https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/p/CsHI_lvO0kv/