Jason Momoa’s Mananalu Water Launches Nationwide at Whole Foods and Sprouts

RAMSEY, N.J.— Mananalu Water, the sustainable and ethically sourced bottled water brand founded by Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, is delighted to announce its highly anticipated nationwide launch in partnership with Whole Foods and Sprouts. This strategic collaboration aims to make Mananalu Water’s refreshing and environmentally responsible products readily available to consumers across the United States, empowering them to make sustainable choices. The brand’s commitment to combat plastic pollution aligns perfectly with Whole Foods and Sprouts’ dedication to providing natural and organic products. This partnership promises to usher in a new era of conscious consumerism.

Mananalu Water’s mission is to offer a sustainable and socially conscious alternative to traditional bottled water options. By utilizing infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, the brand tackles the environmental challenges posed by single-use plastic bottles. The decision to partner with Whole Foods and Sprouts, renowned for their commitment to sustainability and quality, underscores Mananalu Water’s vision of transforming the bottled water industry.

As leading retailers in the natural and organic space, Whole Foods and Sprouts have recognized the significance of Mananalu Water’s commitment to sustainability. Starting today, consumers can find Mananalu Water on the shelves of Whole Foods and Sprouts stores nationwide. This expanded availability empowers customers to choose a refreshing beverage that aligns with their values, contributing to reducing plastic waste in our environment.

Mananalu Water has joined forces with Cascadia Managing Brands to ensure a successful market presence. Cascadia Managing Brands is a trusted sales and marketing agency offering comprehensive support to natural product brands. With their expertise and extensive network, Cascadia Managing Brands will bolster the visibility and success of Mananalu Water across various retail channels, enabling the brand to reach an even wider audience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Whole Foods and Sprouts, two industry leaders who share our commitment to sustainability,” said David Cuthbert, CEO of Mananalu Water. “Together, we can expand the availability of Mananalu Water and inspire consumers to make choices that positively impact our planet. It’s time to revolutionize the bottled water industry.”

Mananalu Water’s nationwide launch in collaboration with Whole Foods and Sprouts signifies a major milestone in the brand’s pursuit of reducing plastic waste and providing consumers with a socially responsible hydration option. With the support of these esteemed retailers, Mananalu Water moves closer to its vision of a sustainable future.

About Mananalu Water

Mananalu Water is a sustainable bottled water founded by Hollywood actor Jason Momoa. Committed to combating plastic pollution, Mananalu Water offers an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional bottled water. By utilizing infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, the brand encourages consumers to make sustainable choices and join the movement to protect our planet.

About Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market is a leading retailer of natural and organic foods, renowned for its commitment to quality and sustainability. Whole Foods strives to promote healthier lifestyles and support environmentally friendly practices by giving consumers access to responsibly sourced products.

About Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market is a specialty grocery store chain dedicated to offering fresh, natural, and organic products. With an emphasis on health and wellness, Sprouts provides consumers with an extensive selection of quality foods that nourish people and the planet.

For More Information:

https://www.mananalu.com/