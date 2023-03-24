Jovē Water Expands Retail Presence to Kroger, Lowes Foods and Giant Landover

BOCA RATON, Fla.— Leading premium, functional alkaline water brand, Jovē, announced that they have secured distribution in 175 Kroger, and 81 Lowes Foods stores throughout the Southeast region, and 153 Giant Landover stores. Consumers can now shop for Jovē in Kroger stores in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina, Lowes Foods stores in North and South Carolina, and Giant Landover stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Jovē is the first premium alkaline water clinically shown to support Deep Hydration for skin and cellular health and is now available on shelves in almost 2,000 stores including Publix, Giant Food Stores, and Earth Fare.

Following the distribution expansion, Jovē will launch a robust social and digital campaign, which presents the brand’s premium quality, unique benefits and properties in a way that is aspirational and accessible to a diverse, everyday consumer. The high-sensory campaign produced by creative agency, YARD NYC, is expected to debut in April 2023.

“This expansion marks a huge milestone in Jovē’s continued growth,” says Tammy Hobbs, Jovē Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be on the shelves of Kroger, one of the world’s largest retailers, and Lowes Foods, a community supermarket chain where shopping is a unique interactive experience in the Carolinas. At Jovē, we believe in the transformative power of hydration and we look forward to continuing our mission of providing Deep Hydration, supporting wellness from the inside out, and spreading Jovē joy to all communities.”

Initially launched in July 2020 on Amazon, Jovē quickly achieved Amazon Choice status, and in late 2021, Jovē made its retail debut with a focus on the Southeast region with distribution in Publix, Earth Fare, and Giant Food Stores, marking the beginning of several retail successes.

About Jovē

Jovē is the first premium, functional alkaline water clinically shown to support skin and cellular hydration and it has a smooth, great taste. Made with our exclusive ACH Technology (Advanced Cellular Hydration), Jovē is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. Jovē bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. To show their commitment to being part of the responsible use and processing of plastic, Jovē has partnered with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of our oceans. Jovē is currently available at select retailers and online at Amazon.

