Koe Kombucha Announces Impactful Distribution Gains, Begins Building International Footprint

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Koe Kombucha – the crowd-pleasing kombucha that’s packed with probiotics and vitamin C to support gut health and immunity – announces distribution gains across convenience and grocery channels. This expansion features new placements in Jacksons convenience stores, Giant Food Stores, Walmart.com, ShopRite, Woodman’s, Royal Farms, C-Town Supermarkets, Meijer’s Gas, Star Stop, Menards, Miner’s convenience and more, joining Koe’s existing partners including 7-Eleven, Target, Natural Grocers, Stop and Shop, Walmart FL, and more. Additionally, Koe is now partnered with top distributors including Columbia Distributing, HT Hackney, and Core-Mark North. On top of this booming availability in the US, Koe has also expanded its international footprint to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and Honduras.

These distribution wins have helped Koe to expand into more than 3,000 stores since Q3 2022, with particular success in the convenience channel. Seeing a lack of healthy options in c-stores and small format retail, Koe has strategically made the space a priority for increased distribution. Their aim is to provide consumers with a better-for-you beverage that is easy to find, easy to take on-the-go, and easy to enjoy. The team has been incredibly successful in their mission, as Koe reports the highest percentage of repeat household purchases for kombucha in the convenience channel (source: Numerator).

“One of our main goals has been to bring new users into the category by offering a kombucha that’s not so weird. No weird vinegar flavor. No floaties. Loaded with real digestive and immunity benefits. USDA Organic and made with real ingredients. We’re happily fulfilling this vision with increased distribution in channels where functional, healthy options are hard to find,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Koe Kombucha. “We’re so pleased that our new retailer partners see Koe’s value to their customers, and we’re excited to welcome even more shoppers into our Koe-mmunity!”

Koe’s unique formula packs billions of live pharmaceutical grade probiotics and 250% or more of the recommended daily value of vitamin C into every 12oz. serving, resulting in a powerful, one-of-a-kind combination that supports both gut health and immunity. In addition to stellar benefits, Koe delivers crave-able taste that attracts and retains a much broader audience than traditional kombuchas. Every Koe flavor is fruity and refreshing thanks to organic fruit juice and sparkling water, along with green tea extract for a little energy boost. It’s also low in sugar and calories, so consumers can enjoy it guilt-free!

Additional new Koe retailers include Rite Aid CA, Krist Oil, Laird Oil, Jiffy Mart, Texas Best Smokehouse, Not Stop, Chisolm Corner, Lipscomb Oil, Fleetway, Dino Stop, and many more. New international distributors are 88 Bottles CA, Barritt’s, Liana Foods, and Fontana Group. Looking ahead, Koe will continue to push for increased placements in additional channels including foodservice, clubs, value, natural, and traditional grocery.

