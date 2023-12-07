Logan Paul Talks PRIME’s Big Year

Whether it was from trades, tabloids or the Senate Majority Leader, virtually no brand got as much buzz and dominated the conversation in 2023 the way PRIME did, making it a clear choice for BevNET’s Brand of the Year.

In this video interview, PRIME co-founder Logan Paul sat down with us to discuss how the brand achieved its rapid rise in both the hydration and energy drink categories, including how his and his co-founder KSI’s hands-on approach to branding and marketing helped differentiate the company from other influencer-backed brands, his reaction to the brand’s rapid growth and why PRIME’s early scarcity was not only unintentional but also nearly killed the business in the cradle – and how they turned to manufacturing to survive that crisis.

