Marquis Releases New Pineapple Passion Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Marquis, the innovative beverage brand changing the way consumers drink caffeine, is debuting a limited-edition flavor, Pineapple Passion. Also carefully calibrated with only 100mg of caffeine like other flavors in its beverage line-up, the new flavor is a timely response to the consumer trend of cutting back on caffeine in the new year. After rebranding in early 2022, Marquis launched their first ever line extension with Lychee Peach. The flavor gained the attention of the masses and tripled sales of Marquis’ original top-selling flavor, Super Berry, increasing both sales velocity and generating incremental revenue for the company. Due to the rebrand’s overall success, Marquis saw year-over-year growth of 389% in key retailer, Target, while also landing new distribution in Southern California luxury grocery chain, Erewhon. Pineapple Passion is the next evolution of Marquis’ flavor innovation and expansion of its commitment to encourage consumers on responsible caffeine consumption.

“Based on last year’s performance, our royal brand refresh has proven to be a resounding success,” said Christopher Lai, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marquis. “We now have a strong foundation to accelerate the expansion of our portfolio, scale our brand to new heights and accomplish our mission to help people rethink how they drink caffeine.”

Marquis’ Pineapple Passion vibrant yellow can design and tropical, fruit-forward, effervescent flavor combination sparks a disruptive marketing campaign that evokes the emotion of vacation in a can while highlighting the dichotomy between celebrating summer in the middle of winter.

“The content for this campaign is different from anything we have done before and we’re excited to bring a fresh creative direction to a rather stale industry,” said Zach Volpo, Director of Marketing at Marquis. “We knew launching a summer flavor in the midst of winter was going to be outlandish. However, we used the time of year to our advantage to tell our brand story in a thought-provoking way.”

A disruptor in functional beverages, Marquis created the first of its kind, tri-blend of caffeine that combines yerba mate with green coffee and green tea. ??This unique formula with USDA Organic ingredients provides customers with a balanced lift without the ups and downs of most caffeinated drinks. Each of Marquis’ flavors are carefully calibrated with only 100mg of caffeine so that consumers can switch up their second cup of coffee and still manage to caffeinate in moderation. Pineapple Passion is available online at drinkmarquis.com for a limited time at $34.99 per 12-pack. Marquis is also available in a variety of curated, sparkling organic fruit flavors in select stores nationwide and online, including: Lychee Peach, Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger and Super Berry. Packed with 100% of essential B Vitamins, four different antioxidants, and more Vitamin C than an orange, these beverages are some of the most functional caffeinated drinks on the market. Each can of Marquis is also made with certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten-Free ingredients, and contains no sugar, calories or net carbs.

About Marquis

Marquis is an innovative beverage brand based in Los Angeles that aims to change the way we drink caffeine. Founded in 2010, brothers-in-law Christopher Lai and Danny Huang realized their caffeine and sugar consumption from energy drinks was unsustainable and needed a change. They created Marquis, a plant-based caffeinated refreshment containing 100mg of organic caffeine from a proprietary blend of Yerba Mate, Green Coffee, and Green Tea. The formula delivers 100% of essential B vitamins, 100% of Vitamin C, and four different types of antioxidants. Available in Super Berry, Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, Lychee Peach, and Pineapple Passion, each can of Marquis is made with Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-free ingredients, containing no sugar, calories, or net carbs. Marquis offers a better way to caffeinate for every occasion – whether it be to replace a second cup of coffee, a boost for the morning, or as an evening cocktail mixer. All five fruit-forward flavors are available in select retailers nationwide and online at drinkmarquis.com. Marquis is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

For More Information:

https://drinkmarquis.com/products/case-of-marquis-pineapple-passion