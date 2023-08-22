Mocktail Club Launches at Giant Food and Expands East Coast Footprint

Washington, DC — Mocktail Club, the female founded non-alcoholic cocktail company, known for travel-inspired global flavors, announces their partnership with Giant Food. The partnership will bring Mocktail Club into all 164 locations of Giant in Washington, DC, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

The brand, which is currently carried at select Whole Foods, Erewhon, MOMs Organic and specialty grocery stores, is on a mission to build a platform of better-for-you non-alcoholic beverages for health-conscious consumers looking to moderate their alcohol consumption. The beverages also offer added benefits of prebiotics and antioxidants. With this pivotal partnership, the brand will grow awareness and brand equity on the East Coast. The brand is a local favorite in Washington, DC and beyond with the founder hailing from the DC area.

“I came up with the concept of Mocktail Club when I was expecting and looking for exciting and healthy non-alcoholic options, but found limited options that had rich and interesting flavors. Post-pregnancy, I still wanted to reduce my alcohol intake to balance work, health and family. In my quest to maintain my social experiences and inspired by my global travels, I began creating bold and daring flavors that are typically not found in non-alcoholic beverages. Now seeing Mocktail Club being sold at 164 Giant stores in the DMV area is a dream come true and only the beginning for the brand,” said Pauline Idogho, founder of Mocktail Club.

All four flavors- Manhattan Berry, Havana Twist, Capri Spritz, and Bombay Fire are set to hit shelves the last week of August in all 164 Giant stores.

About Mocktail Club

Mocktail Club is a line of premium non-alcoholic cocktails inspired by travel and global flavors, perfect for people who want a healthier lifestyle and sophisticated alcohol alternatives that allow them to enjoy and celebrate life on their own terms. Mocktail Club also offers the added benefits of antioxidants and prebiotics to aid with gut health.

Mocktail Club is focused on sustainability – all products are non-GMO certified, fruit juices are sourced from organic suppliers and recyclable packaging helps to reduce their footprint and waste. They are mission driven with 1% of sales going to supporting clean water access globally.

They celebrate and embrace the world by infusing global spices such as cardamom, chili peppers and lemongrass. They have captured the sights and sounds of travel experiences and bottled them up for you.

For More Information:

https://www.mocktailclub.com/