Nguyen Coffee Supply Adds Two New RTD Cold Brew Products to Vietnamese Coffee Line

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Nguyen Coffee Supply has launched two additional Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cold brew products to their Vietnamese Coffee Line. Joining their Classic Black Cold Brew, the two new cold brew cans include Condensed Milk and Coconut and will be available on the Nguyen Coffee Supply website and at Whole Foods Markets in New York City. Nguyen Coffee Supply’s RTD is a first of its kind in the United States with national distribution and made with 100% robusta beans from Vietnam and manufactured in the United States.

This launch coincides with Whole Foods’ store opening at 1 Wall Street in Manhattan. With a full lineup of 3 RTDs, the cold brew series features 100% Vietnamese robusta coffee and different flavors for all coffee drinkers.

“After kicking off our cold brew launch with the bold & strong Classic Black, I’m thrilled to share the nostalgic flavors of condensed milk and coconut that represent Vietnam’s unique coffee culture,” says Founder, Sahra Nguyen. “The sweet and velvety milks pair perfectly with robusta beans.”

All Nguyen Coffee Supply Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cold brews are made with 100% robusta coffee from Vietnam. The Condensed Milk cold brew pays homage to the beloved cà phê s?a dá of Vietnam (the iconic “Vietnamese iced coffee” beverage). The drink is a great natural energy alternative with 110 calories, 11g sugar, 180 mg caffeine, 100% natural ingredients, is gluten-free, and is shelf stable. The Coconut cold brew pays homage to the traditional cà phê d?a of Vietnam (robusta coffee with fresh coconut milk over ice). This drink is a nod to the tropics and is a delicious vegan version for coffee and milk lovers. The drink is 80 calories, 7g sugar, 180 mg caffeine, 100% natural ingredients, is dairy-free and gluten-free and is shelf stable. Condensed Milk and Coconut SRP 6 pack = $24, SRP 12 pack = $48.Nguyen Coffee Supply’s first RTD flavor, Classic Black, is a BevNet Best of 2022 Award Winner for “Best New Product” category.

Nguyen Coffee Supply expands the RTD coffee category with three bold & delicious product innovations and continues their company mission to uplift the resilient robusta bean and bring Vietnamese coffee to the masses. Since 2018, Nguyen Coffee Supply has been a fierce advocate and champion of the resilient robusta bean with the Los Angeles Time hailing “Nguyen has emerged as the leading voice for Vietnamese craft coffee in the U.S.”. In addition to being a relatively unknown but delicious brew, robusta’s farming practices are more sustainable and utilize fewer pesticides. Its beans, higher in caffeine content, are lower in fats and sugars. Despite the coffee industry’s stigma against the robusta variety which excluded robusta farming communities from entering specialty coffee markets, Nguyen Coffee Supply set out to change the narrative, educate consumers and expand the coffee conversation to be inclusive of robusta. Vietnam is the second largest producer of coffee in the world (and the leading producer of robusta beans) and yet the nation has not played a significant role in specialty coffee culture—a sector estimated at $25 billion in the U.S.

Nguyen Coffee Supply ships to customers in all 50 states and internationally to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, UK and is available in restaurants and cafés in New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle, Kansas City, as well as at all Neighborhood Goods locations nationally. It is also sold in Whole Food, Fresh Direct, Gorillas, Say Wee and more. Nguyen Coffee Supply can be enjoyed in a wide array of styles including the traditional cà phê s?a dá (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk & ice) as well as the pour over, chemex, french press, drip, espresso and cold brew.

About Nguyen Coffee Supply

Nguyen Coffee Supply is the leading authority for Vietnamese coffee culture in America importing via direct trade relationships and roasting in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, the company’s mission is to increase economic advancement for Vietnamese farmers through specialty coffee production, while building a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all. Though primarily Direct-To-Consumer, the brand’s unique coffees can be found in numerous restaurants and cafés in New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle, Kansas City and more. Expanding upon the secular trend of Asian beverages in America, like matcha and boba tea, Nguyen Coffee Supply is pioneering the next wave of beverage culture with Vietnamese coffee.

About Sahra Nguyen

Sahra Nguyen is the founder & CEO of Nguyen Coffee Supply, America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee company and proud champion of the resilient robusta bean. Importing directly from the source and roasting in Brooklyn, New York, their mission is to transform the coffee industry through diversity, sustainability & cultural integrity. Nguyen Coffee Supply has been featured on Good Morning America, Bloomberg TV, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and CBS Saturday Morning. Early January 2020, Imbibe Magazine featured Sahra Nguyen as one of the #Imbibe75 — people, places, and directions that will shape the way you drink in 2020. She is a Gold House Collective Founder for the Spring 2020 cohort, a leading network to celebrate and elevate the Asian American community. In 2021, Nguyen graced the July cover of Food & Wine as one of their 25 Game Changers.

For More Information:

https://nguyencoffeesupply.com/