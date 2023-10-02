Nowadays Now Distributed by Atlantic Beverage Distributors in Massachusetts

Nowadays, the first nationally available cannabis-infused spirit, is proud to announce that it will now be distributed by Atlantic Beverage Distributors in Massachusetts. Nowadays will be the first ever cannabis spirit within Atlantic Beverages’s portfolio. Under Atlantic’s wing, Nowadays eyes national retail distribution to match the brand’s impressive direct-to-consumer business.

Nowadays was developed to bridge the gap between non-alcoholic and alcoholic products, creating the perfect middle ground to achieve a social buzz without negative after-effects. It can be enjoyed as a shot, poured over ice, or mixed into a cocktail. Nowadays is designed to have a quick and consistent onset time, delivering a gentle lift within 15 minutes of consumption.

Nowadays initially launched strictly direct-to-consumer in April 2023 and the brand skyrocketed. Just two months after launching, Nowadays hit $1M in sales. To date, the brand has sold over 26,000 bottles of its cannabis beverage. Atlantic will take Nowadays to new heights, with the opportunity to place them in up to 4,000 doors across Tennessee.

“We are honored to be the first-ever cannabis spirit represented by Atlantic Beverage Distributors alongside its expansive portfolio of fast growth brands,” said Justin Tidwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Nowadays. “After launching successful brands in the State of Massachusetts like Cutwater Spirits, Happy Dad, and PRIME, we are excited to be leading the charge in the cannabis beverage category with Nowadays as an integral piece of our growing portfolio” said Mino Soghomonian, General Manager of ABS.

Nowadays is currently available to consumers 21 years and older, online at trynowadays.com, and at select retailers. The 33 mg THC Micro Dose bottles retail for $39.99, and the 100 mg THC Low Dose bottles retail for $59.99.

About Nowadays

Founded in 2023 by longtime friends and entrepreneurs, the company exists to put a new spin on drinking. Nowadays is a cannabis-infused spirit designed to deliver a light and buzzy experience without the negative effects of alcohol. Refreshingly different, Nowadays brings together natural fruit flavors with a crisp finish and low doses of THC for the happiest of happy hours. Mix it, sip it, and serve it on the rocks. Whether you’re drinking or not drinking, this lively spirit provides an uplifting experience for any occasion. Nowadays is available direct-to-consumer in more than 35 states and can be found in select designated retailers.

For More Information:

https://trynowadays.com/