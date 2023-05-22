Per Se to Unveil Alcohol-Free Craft Cocktails at National Restaurant Association Show

Per Se, an innovator in adult non-alcoholic beverages, is thrilled to announce the debut of its highly anticipated alcohol-free craft cocktails at the National Restaurant Association Show. The event is scheduled to take place from May 20-23, 2023 in Chicago.

Per Se (previous Muddle and Mint) has long been committed to providing exceptional, sophisticated beverage alternatives that cater to the growing demand for alcohol-free options. Leveraging its award-winning beverages, the company has reimagined its range of non-alcoholic cocktails to have:

Updated messaging and new branding

Lower sugar

Fun cocktail names

A mix of carbonated and non-carbonated options

The products rival traditional alcoholic beverages in taste, complexity, and overall experience. The National Restaurant Association Show serves as the perfect platform for Per Se to introduce its products to industry professionals and cocktail enthusiasts. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to sample and experience the distinct flavors and artistry behind each alcohol-free craft cocktail with the founders of Per Se at booth 8265.

“We are thrilled to unveil our alcohol-free craft cocktails at the National Restaurant Association Show,” said Hally Turner (she/her), Founder and CEO at Per Se. “Our team is eager to share our updated recipes and bold branding, and we’re excited to showcase the depth and sophistication of our offerings to industry leaders and consumers alike.” Following the official product launch at the National Restaurant Association Show, Per Se will make its alcohol-free craft cocktails available to the public starting from June 1. Customers can purchase these innovative beverages directly from the company’s website at www.persedrinks.com.

Per Se invites everyone to visit their booth (#8265) at the National Restaurant Association Show to discover the future of craft cocktails without the alcohol. About Per Se

Per Se celebrates choice and connection. We craft sophisticated, alcohol-free cocktails that let you slow down, sip, and savor. Our founder understands the feeling of being excluded, as she drinks infrequently herself. She created Per Se so others wouldn’t have to experience that. We reimagine your favorite drinks without alcohol, using familiar ingredients and elevated combinations. Whether it’s a moment, a season, or a lifetime, we believe in supporting how people show up, and that includes giving them a range of choices for any drinking occasion. Cheers to that!

For More Information:

http://www.persedrinks.com