Petal Sparkling Botanicals Launches New Line of Better-For-You Ginger Ales

CHICAGO, Ill.— Petal Sparkling Botanicals, a certified organic and woman-owned beverage company, has announced the launch of its new line of Ginger Ales, made with real ginger and infused with botanicals, prebiotics, and adaptogens. The line features four new flavors, including Apple, Passionfruit Hibiscus, Cherry Cola, and Lemon Lime Jasmine – and is sweetened with a blend of coconut nectar and cane sugar, providing a low-calorie, refreshment with just 50 calories. Petal caters to the wellness-minded community looking for an everyday refreshment option that enlivens their body and spirit.

Petal Sparkling Botanicals is pioneering the new sparkling botanical beverage category, providing a low-calorie, alcohol-free, and caffeine-free beverage. Ginger Ales have been long-known for their various health benefits, including providing relief from indigestion, motion sickness, coughs, and sore throat. Petal’s Ginger Ale line takes it up a notch by blending prebiotics and adaptogens to stimulate healthy bacteria in the gut and help the body respond to stress, fatigue, and overall well-being.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new line of Ginger Ales to our growing and loyal community” said Candice Crane, Founder, and CEO of Petal Sparkling Botanicals. “Our Ginger Ales are deliciously crafted with love and provide a unique experience to stop and sip the botanicals, recognize that you are golden and raise your vibe. “

Petal Sparkling Botanicals products can be found in 2000 stores nationwide and on drinkpetal.com and Amazon. The Ginger Ale line will launch at Expo West booth #5265 in Anaheim on March 8, 2023, and will be available online and in a retailer near you soon.

For More Information:

https://drinkpetal.com