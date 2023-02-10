PLAY MODE Beverage Company Introduces Prickly Pear Flavor

PLAY MODE Beverage Company introduces its newest flavor PLAY MODE Prickly Pear, a delicious thirst-quenching combination of watermelon and bubble gum flavor.

Michael Baeta is the founder and owner of PLAY MODE Beverage Company. “We are very excited about our new PLAY MODE Prickly Pear flavor and our Weekender 6-pack case in all four PLAY MODE flavors. “States Baeta.

PLAY MODE has grown from being a niche competitor of Red Bull and Fiji water in the extremely competitive Las Vegas casino and pool party scene, entered 2015, to now being distributed throughout the United States; distributed in over 20 states. This includes CA, NV, Hawaiian Islands, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Michigan. PLAY MODE made a big splash in Vegas proving it could play with the big boys. PLAY MODE grew on-premise sales from a 30-case rotation to a 402-case rotation at properties like SLS Foxtail Pool and Drais Beach Club. PLAY MODE beverage increased Caesars Entertainment pool sales by 20% for non-alcoholic sales in its first week at Caesars properties. “I give credit to today’s consumer wanting a better product and PLAY MODE’S ability to appeal to today’s demands. Fast results, great taste, healthy ingredients, and it’s versatility as a daily routine drink and as a mixer. Hydrate While You Celebrate!” Added Baeta

“I knew we had a winner when I saw repeat sales in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the “Super Bowl” of beverages. Customers have every big brand at their fingertips. Whatever you want you can have in Las Vegas. When I saw people make the choice to buy PLAY MODE over brands like Fiji water, Gatorade, Red Bull, etc. I knew PLAY MODE had proven value. I knew PLAY MODE could play and play at the highest level.” States Baeta

PLAY MODE is now being distributed throughout the United States in grocery stores and online with Amazon for its rapid pharmaceutical-grade benefits and its domination of real-time functionality.

“PLAY MODE is being compared to Pedialyte for adults. Think Gatorade on steroids, but with a desirable thirst-quenching taste and the ability to be limitless. It’s a drink for the everyday warrior battling severe dehydration and fatigue from medications, recreational consumption, diet, travel, lack of sleep, as well as the weekend warrior who wants and needs a healthier reliable alternative to a Red Bull, 6 bottles of water, and a bottle of aspirin. We provide consumers with an all-natural daily beverage routine that allows people to fight off infection, (immune support benefits), balance body fluid, and feel great for a sustainable day and night. “. Explains Baeta

PLAY MODE comes in a 20-ounce bottle, all natural, no caffeine, and only 5 grams of total good-for-you sugars compared to Pedialyte at over 26 grams of total sugar, artificial sweeteners, and colors. PLAY MODE beverage has higher levels of magnesium, potassium, zinc, vitamin C, and super antioxidants than any sports drink, powder pack, or baby drink, on the market today.

Baeta made the decision early on in PLAY MODE’S growth period to hold back from selling on platforms like Amazon. “I wanted to build the education and build the demand for PLAY MODE. We are health and wellness hydration, a subcategory of sports drinks and energy drinks. More importantly, I had to be patient and allow the category itself to flourish.” Explains Baeta. A smart move. The functional beverage category has boomed. The global functional beverages market was valued at US$ 129.31 billion in 2021 and projected to be worth around US$ 279.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.94% from 2022 to 2030. North America dominated the functional beverages market in 2021 and held revenue share of around 43%. Ascend in number of wellness aficionados and developing buyer tendency towards sound way of life are supposed to be the key development drivers of the utilitarian refreshments market. New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

“Innovation is benefitting the category and leading to a marketplace where smaller brands are better able to gain a foothold. PLAY MODE is a superior drink, with a formula that offers what no other drink has or does. We want our customers to try other brands because we know once they drink PLAY MODE there is no substitute. Those who buy, rebuy!” Explains Baeta

PLAY MODE has the sales numbers to prove it. + 70% In Dollar Sales, +41% In Velocity. What do these numbers mean? It means where PLAY MODE is sold…It sells very well. “Nutrition and lifestyle needs are more critical than ever. Today’s consumer is a conscious consumer. PLAY MODE is extremely fast acting and long lasting. We built a better-for-you brand that caters to both the health-conscious consumer and the active socialite, without the caffeine and without high amounts of sugar. PLAY MODE lives up to the hype. PLAY MODE is the “all in one” beverage. It feels good to drink what’s good for you. It also feels good to be confident knowing you’re going to enhance and prolong the experience. I set out to make a beverage that captures the experience. It’s all about the experience. PLAY MODE allows you to be limitless.” States Baeta

PLAY MODE offers the Weekender 6-pack in all 4 flavors including the new PLAY MODE Prickly Pear flavor today on Amazon.

PLAY MODE Beverage Company’s newest PLAY MODE Prickly Pear flavor will be hitting the shelves in a store near you, including all Raleys, Bel Air, and Nob Hill stores, Foodland grocery stores, Hawaiian Islands, and many more national Grocery chains this March 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.hydraterecovery.com/