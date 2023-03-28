Recoup Becomes Regenerative Organic Certified Across Its Entire Portfolio

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Recoup is the first beverage brand to become Regenerative Organic Certified by the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA) across its entire portfolio. Regenerative Organic Certified is an agricultural certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients. Based on three pillars, it requires farmers to go above and beyond by practicing agricultural techniques that ensure healthy soil, the ethical and humane treatment of animals, and fairness for farmers & workers. It was created to address the global climate crisis, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, factory farming, and fractured rural economies. Recoup has a long-standing commitment to quality ingredients and ethical practices; the brand is also USDA Organic Certified, non-GMO Project verified, and Kosher certified. In 2022, Recoup removed honey from their products to be a vegan brand and align with their “pro-pollinator” stance.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first beverage brand to achieve Regenerative Organic Certification across our whole portfolio,” commented Susan Buckwalter Hartman, Co-Founder of Recoup. “The certification aligns with our values as a company to not only deliver high-quality products but ensure we are doing our part for our planet and our communities. Studies show that conventional industrial agriculture contributes up to 25% of the emissions driving the climate crisis. Furthermore, forecasts predict that global topsoil will deplete at our current rate in less than 60 years. With regenerative organic agriculture, we can rehabilitate soil, sequester carbon, protect pollinators, and build healthier communities.”

“Regenerative Organic Certified and sustainably harvested maple tree water is one of our key ingredients,” explained Co-Founder Siwat Siengsanaoh. “It is an amazing, plant-based water that is harvested in a way that supports the long-term health of the forest ecosystem. With naturally occurring minerals and nutrients, it has also been proven to hydrate twice as fast as tap water. It’s an ingredient that is great for both people and the planet.” Siengsanaoh added, “I was inspired to create Recoup after my childhood health struggles and the ginger-based home remedies my mom made to help me feel better. Recoup was born out of a personal desire to help others, so it is important for me to know our company has a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially.”

“I’m thrilled that Recoup has committed to Regenerative Organic Certified across the entire brand,” says Elizabeth Whitlow, Executive Director of the Regenerative Organic Alliance. “Recoup’s work with certified tree-sap farmers is a beautiful example of how a brand can create a thriving future through regenerative organic agriculture that heals our damaged planet.”

Recoup is celebrating its certification with a Tik Tok challenge, #RecoupRegen challenging users to learn about regenerative organic agriculture and share how they help the planet regenerate by actions such as supporting regenerative organic brands and planting pollinator-friendly vegetation. For every video shared using the hashtag “#RecoupRegen”, Recoup will donate to restore a sq. foot of pollinator habitat.

Recoup is currently found at many natural and independent stores in the Northeast and NY tri-state area, including Green’s Natural Farms. It is also sold online at recoupwellness.com and available on Amazon Prime.

About Recoup

Located in New York, NY, Recoup is a certified minority-owned and female-founded company with a mission to help people feel better and live well through plant-powered, modern remedies. Recoup uses clinically proven functional ingredients, including organic ginger juice and sustainably harvested organic maple tree water in its line of organic hydration + health beverages. Recoup Beverage Inc. was founded in 2016 by Siwat Siengsanaoh. Siwat spent the first three years of his life in the hospital and went through ten major surgeries before he was twelve. His mom’s ginger-based home remedies played a big part in his recovery and were the initial inspiration for Recoup. He combed through medical research to find the clinically proven dose of ginger to use in each recovery beverage. Co-founder, Susan Buckwalter Hartman, is an avid athlete with a background in natural products. She joined in 2019, and their line of ginger-powered hydration + health beverages was launched in 2020.

About ROA

Regenerative Organic Certified is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially. Regenerative Organic Certified farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Regenerative Organic Certified is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. Led by the Rodale Institute and spearheaded by Dr. Bronner’s and Patagonia, the ROA continuously reviews and updates the Regenerative Organic Certified guidelines.

