RIOT Energy Joins the Metaverse with Virtual Storefront & Vending Machines in Sky City

Realistic metaverse game company AlterVerse is proud to announce a new partnership with 100% plant-powered, organic energy drink manufacturer RIOT Energy! Construction of a new storefront for RIOT Energy is underway in Sky City.

Players will be able to stop by the store, grab a drink (for their avatar or have a case shipped to their home), power up their vitals, meet up with other enthusiasts, and get on with their explorations in the metaverse.

The store is also equipped with newly designed energy drink vending machines. BONUS: Look out for random vending machines located in other quests throughout AlterVerse!

RIOT Energy Dares You to Find a Cleaner Energy Drink

RIOT Energy aims to overthrow the ‘big energy’ sector in order to provide gamers the cleanest energy in the market — with all the sustained energy and focus needed from real, simple, and effective ingredients.

In 2016, the Founders of RIOT Energy began searching for a better ingredient energy drink made from ingredients they felt good about drinking. Hard to believe… but they found nothing!

They then realized the energy drink industry has continually underserved their customers with sugary, potentially harmful chemical combos; while remaining generally unresponsive to the customer demand for better.

RIOT Energy took on the quest to create their own daily energy drink that delivers the same energy level as traditional energy drinks… and now make a riotously great tasting, organic energy drink using REAL fruit to flavor and sweeten RIOT Energy instead of added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or using unrecognizable ingredients you can’t pronounce.

With overwhelming interest from friends and family; the Founders quit their jobs, opened a farmer’s market stand in Southern CA and began their mission to provide more people everywhere an energy drink grown under the sun, not made in a lab.

Join AlterVerse and RIOT Energy in cleaning up your energy act as you adventure in the metaverse.

Built with Unreal Engine 5, AlterVerse is an immersive metaverse gaming experience. Players can buy land, build, shop, socialize, gather resources, craft non-fungible tokens (NFTs), trade items, & play-and-earn in many ways.

The AlterVerse team has successfully completed Season 4 of the Binance Labs Incubation Program. This exclusive, flagship incubator program included eight weeks of guided mentorship from a wide range of experts, introductions to an extensive network of industry leaders, and holistic support around regulatory/legal advice, recruiting, technical execution, PR, marketing, and more.

Be sure to join the Early Access List for the upcoming Beta Launch of Sky City coming early 2023.

The AlterVerse team is super stoked to partner with such a progressive and innovative plant-powered energy drink company!

Stay tuned for more official updates on the partnership and go get yourself a case of RIOT Energy.

For More Information:

https://medium.com/alterverse/riot-energy-joins-the-metaverse-with-virtual-storefront-vending-machines-in-sky-city-6e6b6f1a76ba