Roar Organic Named Official Hydration Partner of the Professional Pickleball Association

ROAR Organic, the fast-growing Complete Hydration beverage brand, announced an exciting new partnership with the leading organization behind the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., the Carvana PPA Tour. Known for providing a refreshing blend of vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes, ROAR has exclusively been named the Official Hydration Partner of the PPA Tour for the 2023 pickleball season.

ROAR Organic’s Complete Hydration beverages offer 100% daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12, with only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per bottle. These multi–functional drinks come in five fruity flavors, including Mango Clementine, Cucumber Watermelon, Georgia Peach, Blueberry Açaí and the newest addition, Strawberry Lemonade, offering pickleball enthusiasts a delicious and refreshing option to stay hydrated. ROAR Organic will execute this tour partnership via on-site activations and sampling to PPA tour attendees, professional players and amateur leagues.

“This collaboration is a perfect match as both brands are known for their energetic and fun approach, making ROAR an ideal choice as the Official Hydration Partner of the PPA Tour,” said Sofia Hexsel, Marketing Director of ROAR Organic. “We recognize the incredible growth pickleball has seen, so becoming involved with the fastest growing sport in the country was a no-brainer for our brand. Players and fans will now have essential hydration during matches throughout the remainder of the 25-stop tour.”

“Pickleball has an incredible community behind it, and we pride ourselves on bringing people together with a shared love for the sport,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the PPA Tour. “We’re proud to welcome ROAR Organic to the tour, as the brand’s values and energy perfectly align with our community.”

The ROAR Organic and PPA partnership kicked off in April at the OGIO Newport Beach Shootout in California.

About ROAR Organic

ROAR Organic beverages deliver Complete Hydration products with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per 18 oz bottle, ROAR® Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR!

About Carvana PPA Tour

The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, the Carvana PPA Tour is operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com.

For More Information:

https://roarorganic.com/